Husky Defensive Reinforcements Helped Bring Down the Ducks

The numbers might not show it — 592 yards of total offense and nearly five touchdowns for Oregon — but the University of Washington defensive unit turned more physical and fearsome at Oregon. The other side felt it, too.

Two linebackers the Huskies didn't have before were as responsible as anyone for the needed boost that enabled a 37-34 victory over the nation's sixth-ranked team in a manic atmosphere.

Those so-called "newcomers" were a much more involved Edefuan Ulofoshio and a far more confident Kris Moll, according to UW co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell. They made a big difference in Eugene.

Ulofoshio, after needing more than a year to recover and get back on the football field following a pair of invasive surgeries and intense rehabilitation, went from 7 plays against Oregon State in his season debut to 27 against the Ducks, playing several key snaps at the end.

His performance increased as his minutes went up, as he got better acclimated to college football again.

"I thought Eddie was fantastic," Morrell said. "Down the stretch, you let your guys roll. He was a super physical presence on part of that [final] drive and on their second-to-last drive. You know it's just great to have him back in there. He's such a savvy, veteran player."

Edefuan Ulofoshio was a much needed presence at Oregon. UW Athletics

Coming off the bench, the 6-foot-1, 235-pound Ulofoshio and the 6-foot, 217-pound Moll — much-decorated players in the past football lives and trying to re-establish themselves as dominant linebackers — each contributed 6 tackles to the cause against the Ducks.

By comparison, UW starting linebackers Alphonzo Tuputala and Cam Bright kicked in 8 and 5 tackles, respectively.

It was two waves of similar defensive firepower coming from the second row at the Ducks.

Ulofoshio, a junior and a 2020 second-team All-Pac-12 selection, in particular made his presence felt when the Ducks took a chance and went for it on a fourth-and-1 situation at their own 34 with 1:26 left to play. Oregon running back Noah Whittington slipped to the ground with this stellar UW linebacker hovering over him.

"He did a great job of shedding blocks, getting off the blocks and being at the point of attack and driving the defense," Morrell said of Ulofoshio. "It's even more exciting we can slowly let his rep volume come up as he gets totally back. He was outstanding."

Kris Moll has reasserted himself at the UW after a rough start. Skylar Lin Visuals

Moll arrived in Seattle this year as a sixth-year senior and a portal transfer from UAB (Alabama-Birmingham) who brought heady credentials with him. Yet he was a two-time, first-team All-Conference USA selection and he didn't immediately show it.

"I love Kris right now," Morrell said. "Kris has made just a phenomenal jump here. Quite honestly, he struggled early in the season. Really about midpoint of the season, we really challenged him as a veteran football player. Obviously, he's new to our program, but he's a veteran football. player. Man, there was just a lightbulb that went on with him."

Rather than just roam around and hit people on game day, the Huskies wanted more leadership from Moll and a month ago implored him to be a better communicator and consequently more of a force on the field. It was relayed to him that these were necessary details fully expected of him.

"Just the resolve that he had and the determination he had, he shows up on film a lot for us right," Morrell said. "He's in the right position. He's a very high IQ football player and he using his athleticism to put him on plays."

Ulofoshio and Moll are two players who previously were headliners, duly recognized for their high level of play, and trying to reclaim what they once had in the final Husky Stadium game of the season against Colorado, in the Apple Cup against Washington State and no doubt a top-notch bowl game, and maybe more.

Everyone on the Husky defense wins with these two linebackers more involved in the action.

"You just lean on that," Morrell said. "You've got critical leadership, veteran guys, who are making big plays when it counts the most."

