Husky Roster Review: Armon Parker Makes Playing Progress
Armon Parker might be a fairly talented college football player, much like his twin brother Jayvon, but nobody on the outside knows it just yet.
Entering his fourth University of Washington football season, he hasn't appeared in a Husky game -- which is 25 fewer than his sibling.
He sat out the 2022 football season after tearing up his knee in a pick-up basketball game at home in Detroit before leaving for the UW.
He missed all of 2024 after suffering what appeared to be another knee injury incurred in spring football.
This spring, with his brother Jayvon out with an Achilles tendon tear, Armon found himself in the unusual position of being the healthy one in the family while he gradually was reintroduced to Husky football.
Throughout it all, Armon has kept a surprisingly good attitude. During the 13th spring practice, he plopped down on a table to have a trainer look at him and he called out to no one in particular, "Everybody good?"
Armon was eased into spring ball, held out of scrimmage play until the fifth practice when he got the all clear to take part in everything.
"You saw him running around," defensive-line coach Jason Kaufusi said. "He looked pretty good."
He took the field for contact for the first time as part of a five-man defensive front that also consisted of Logan Sagapolu and Omar Khan as other down linemen and Deshawn Lynch and Caleb Smith as the edge rushers.
The coaching staff gradually gave him more and more reps, pairing him with Anterio Thompson inside and with edge rushers Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei and Lynch.
He had a momentary setback in the 12th practice. Chasing after Kai Horton on a quarterback keeper, the tackle was shaken up, didn't get up right away and had a trainer to run out to attend to him.
Armon was able to shake it off and leave the field on his own and will see if he can get stay healthy this fall.
ARMON PARKER FILE
What he's done: Armon hasn't played in a regulation football game since 2021 in the Michigan high school ranks. While sitting out two full UW seasons, he practiced with the Huskies' national runner-up team but went into development and didn't appear in any games.
Starter or not: He's getting closer. For the Husky Spring Game, he played for the Purple team on a defensive front with defensive tackle Elinneus Davis and edge rushers Isaiah Ward and Jacob Lane, with all of the others considered potential starters. He'll no doubt be happy just to get into his first UW game before starting becomes a consideration.
