Husky Roster Review: Bryce Butler Puts Himself In Mix for Playing Time
Bryce Butler followed Jedd Fisch's coaching staff to the University of Washington after initially signing with Arizona, and then he disappeared in Montlake.
The 6-foot-5, 315-pound junior defensive tackle appeared in the Huskies' first two games last season against Weber State and Eastern Michigan, and then played in only one of the final 10 outings against UCLA.
Asked about Butler during the season, Fisch would say only that he was unavailable without offering specifics.
Not even meeting the four-game maximum, the defensive lineman redshirted and picked up an additional season in Montlake.
If Butler was in development before, he made up for his inactivity during spring ball by rotating between the No. 1 and 2 defenses and teaming with just about every other veteran defensive lineman.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
Entering this season, the defensive line represents the biggest UW position question mark, yet Fisch seemed satisfied with what he saw this spring from Butler and others -- and he didn't have Jayvon Parker back and he had Utah transfer Simote Pepa only for part of it.
"Our defensive line was pretty good," Fisch said. "They're hard to block."
A Canadian from Toronto, Butler came south and played two seasons for Garden City Community College before stepping up to the FBS level.
He had 4 tackles in his UW debut against Weber State and another against Eastern Michigan before he was shut down for the next seven games.
In spring ball, Butler showed off his agilty by knocking down a Demond Williams Jr. pass at the line of scrimmage during the second practice.
With his thick lower body, he offered a glimpse of his physicality in the fifth practice by getting upfield and dropping Jonah Coleman for a 2-yard loss.
At best, Butler can count himself among several starting candidates going into fall camp. He is available now.
BRYCE BUTLER FILE
What he's done: While his first season was limited, Butler opened spring ball on the No. 1 defense as a tackle and part of a five-man front that included edge rushers Jacob Lane and Isaiah Ward, noseguard Elinneus Davis and fellow tackle Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei. He finished up in the Spring Game on the White team on a front that consisted of edge rushers Deshawn Lynch and Ward and fellow tackle Anterio Thompson. He was in the middle of everything.
Starter or not: Butler spent a lot of time in the spring with the No. 1 defense. The question is can he stand in there and do the job in Big Ten games? He seems assured of playing time in some manner.
