Husky Roster Review: Butler Comes to Montlake, Ready to Assist Others
With both University of Washington defensive-tackle starting jobs in need of new starters, Jedd Fisch's new coaching staff has been fairly creative in trying to come up with able-bodied replacements.
The Huskies have holdover talent such as 6-foot-3, 307-pound senior Jacob Bandes, the Parker twins in 6-foot-3, 297-pound sophomore Jayvon and 6-foot-3, 312-pound redshirt freshman Armon, 6-foot-2, 309-pound redshirt freshman Elinneus Davis and possibly 6-foot-1, 282-pound senior Voi Tunuufi, the latter in the running at edge rusher, as well.
They've turned to a pair of Big Sky Conference transfers in 6-foot-4, 305-pound senior Sebastian Valdez from Montana State and 6-foot-5, 312-pound junior Deshawn Lynch from Sacramento State.
They have a converted offensive lineman in 6-foot-2, 368-pound senior Logan Sagapolu, a transfer from Miami and Oregon before that, someone who's a bit of an experiment because he's previously played no defense on the college level.
They have an Arizona transfer who's kind of slight as a physical presence in 6-foot-3, 217-pound junior Russell Davis II, the son of a former NFL standout by the same name who once played the same position across town for the Seattle Seahawks.
Thery have a newly arrived freshman from Texas, 6-foot-3, 296-pound Omar Khan, who doubled as a heavyweight wrestler back home.
Oh, and there's one more -- Bryce Butler.
He's a 6-foot-5, 312-pound Kansas junior-college transfer by way of a Connecticut prep school, who momentarily was signed by the University of Arizona before coming north to the UW and he's originally from Canada, specifically Toronto. That's a unique road map to Montlake.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
While Fisch and his staff think highly enough of this guy to sign him at two different schools, Butler spent 15 spring practices mostly getting acquainted to a higher level of football. He bounced between the second and third DT rotations, often paired with Elinneus Davis, putting No. 90 and 92 side by side.
From this group, Fisch needs at least one player to step up in a forceful manner and become a playmaker or it's going to be a long first season in the Big Ten.
This big-body Butler has a last name that also describes a servant of the household, so he might as well make himself available and provide some ready assistance where needed.
BRYCE BUTLER FILE
What he's done: Butler is one of two players on the roster who have played Kansas JC ball, spending two seasons at Garden City Community College. Tight end Quentin Moore is the other, with a stop at Independence CC. A third, Husky new offensive lineman Maximus McCree, spent time one state over at Iowa Central CC. Twice a second-team All-KJCCC selection, Butler piled up a career 59 tackles, including 24.5 tackles for loss. UW spring football, against increased competition, appeared to be an adjustment period for him.
Starter or not: He probably needs to work on just getting on the field with so many defensive-tackle candidates vying for playing time. If he can make steady progress this coming season, he might have a chance for serious playing time in 2025.
