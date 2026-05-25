Huskies Continue to Pursue Rising Tacoma-Area Lineman

Yes, the University of Washington football recruiters have the cache to pursue several star-studded offensive linemen throughout the West, from Colorado to California to Arizona, who are rated as highly as anyone nationally.

Yet part of their job is to identify the up-and-comer who might not have the same reputation in high school but could evolve into maybe even a better player than some of the others after he reaches the college level.

Rashaun Lavata'i, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound guard or tackle from Curtis High School in the Tacoma suburbs is one of those guys who is rapidly growing into his body and continually playing himself into greater consideration.

For that matter, the Huskies' offensive-line coach Michael Switzer recently met with Lavata'i at home on Friday to reaffirm the program's interest in him.

"Thank you for the home visit Michael Switzer," Lavata'i wrote on social media. "Thank you for the transparency and taking your time to visit me and my family. We appreciate you."

The reference to "transparency" might involve where this lineman sits in the UW's pecking order of actual roster spots that will be dispersed and what it will take for him to end up there.

4⭐️ offensive tackle target Rashaun Lavata'i received an in-home visit from Washington offensive line coach Michael Switzer yesterday.



Lavata'i is a Top 10 OT in the Rivals300 and a Top 5 player in the state. https://t.co/LpXvJjMHtj — Matt Steinlein (@life_of_stein) May 23, 2026

While Lavata'i holds 13 scholarship offers, just five are from Power 4 schools and none are from a program east of Montana State, a Big Sky school that is pursuing him.

The offers might change during the big rush of visits and commitments coming for schools through the end of June.

Lavata'i currently has official visits scheduled to Washington State next weekend, Utah on June 12 and Oregon on June 18, with nothing made public of a possible tour of UW.

Lavata'i certainly has improved his standing earlier this month by being named the offensive-line most valuable player for the Under Armour Next camp held in Phoenix.

He received his UW offer the day following his Arizona performance.

Rashaun Lavata’i just had a major stock rising performance at UA Next Camp in Phoenix winning OL MVP 🔥 @Rashaun_2



Straight strapping on the line of scrimmage 📦 #UANext pic.twitter.com/Vum8VXVUet — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) March 8, 2026

His blend of athleticism and a long frame capable of carrying a lot more heft is what has piqued the interest of recruiters.

His five Power 4 offers have come from Arizona, California, UCLA, Utah and Washington.



His older brother, Robby, a 6-foot-6, 255-pound edge rusher from Curtis High, signed with San Diego State in December.

The Aztecs likewise have put in a bid for Rashaun Lavata'i.

The Huskies have one offensive lineman commit so far in 6-foot-3, 295-pound Reis Russell, a 4-star prospect from Highland Ranch, Colorado, who projects as a center.

They're also pursuing 6-foot-5, 340-pound Dajohn Yarborough from Chandler, Arizona; 6-foot-4, 285-pound Gecova Doyal from Puyallup, Washington; and 6-foot-4, 290-pound Lincoln Mageo from Oceanside, California. Each one is a 4-star recruit.