Husky Roster Review: Chris Lawson Masters Cart Landing

The freshman wide receiver got plenty of opportunity to run with the No. 1 offense with others out.

Dan Raley

Chris Lawson wheels around a coach on the East practice field.
Chris Lawson wheels around a coach on the East practice field. / Skylar Lin Visuals

One of the more athletic moves that emerged during University of Washington spring football practice -- and it didn't count for anything except it brought a few laughs -- was freshman wide receiver Chris Lawson making an acrobatic grab of a Kai Horton pass just beyond the end zone.

After catching the ball and finding himself off balance, the freshman pass-catcher had his momentum carry him toward the Husky Stadium tunnel and a parked equipment cart, with disaster written all over it.

Yet somehow Lawson spun and launched himself onto the cart bed, where he landed and momentarily struck a pose.

It was body control at its finest and the 6-foot-1, 185-pound newcomer from San Francisco in this case proved to be extraordinarily nimble.

"Chris has been awesome for us," receivers coach Kevin Cummings said of the newcomer. "He's been out there making plays. He's a Dawg and loves to compete."

And stay healthy, too.

Chris Lawson reaches high to grab this pass in Dempsey Indoor.
Chris Lawson reaches high to grab this pass in Dempsey Indoor. / Skylar Lin Visuals

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.

Four of the UW's top receivers in Denzel Boston, Rashid Williams, Omari Adams and Kevin Green Jr. were out and watched the Spring Game from the sidelines. This enabled younger players such as Lawson to draw far more meaningful spring reps than they normally would have.

Chris Lawson (8) waits his turn during a spring drill as Audric Harris comes off the line.
Chris Lawson (8) waits his turn during a spring drill as Audric Harris comes off the line. / Skylar Lin Visuals

Lawson caught no fewer than 17 scrimmage balls alone from starting quarterback Demond Williams Jr., going 40 yards for a score with a pass hitting him in stride during the third practice. He also pulled in a 35-yarder from Horton.

In the Spring Game, the Huskies tried to cut him loose on a double reverse, with the ball changing hands from quarterback Dash Beierly to running back Adam Mohammed to Lawson, but the play gained only a yard.

Lawson, however, got fully indoctrinated to Husky football more than most freshmen and this likely will earn him consideration for playing time this coming season.

If nothing else, he showed himself to be very proficient in his cart landings.

CHRIS LAWSON FILE

What he's done:  It no doubt felt good for Lawson to get out and catch a bunch of balls at a higher level during UW spring practice after hauling in 46, 53, 68 and 29 passes as a freshman through senior at Archbishop Riordan High School in the Bay Area, and finding he fits as a college player.

Starter or not: With so many veterans expected to be healthy and in the mix come fall camp, Lawson likely won't be in consideration to be a starter, but he should find his way on to the field at times during the coming season. He'll be a starter before he's done at the UW.

