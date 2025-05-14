Husky Roster Review: UW Priority Is Getting Durfee Healed
Zach Durfee showed up for every University of Washington spring football practice.
Trouble was, the 6-foot-5, 256-pound edge rusher from Dawson, Minnesota, was dressed in black shorts or sweats and in a similar colored T-shirt that said "Work, Win, Washington" across the back, rather than pulling on a helmet and pads.
Instead of joining his teammates for the month of spring drills, Durfee was off to the side with other players recovering from injuries, riding an exercise bike, skipping large ropes and practicing defensive swim moves.
For him, it's been wait, wait, wait at Washington .
He continues to deal with many nagging obstacles -- an outdated eligibility decision that kept him out of games in 2023, an elbow mishap in spring 2024 and debilitating turf toe injuries on each foot last season -- that have hounded him since arriving in Montlake.
"I'm playing next season," Durfee vowed in February.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
By all appearances, Durfee hasn't shorted himself in the weight room during his football down time, looking as muscular and powerful as ever. It's time to put all of those physical attributes of his to work once and for all.
To recap, former UW coach Kalen DeBoer was tipped off and brought the promising defender to the UW from DeBoer's alma mater, the University of Sioux Falls. Durfee was a converted tight end and a high school quarterback who had enjoyed an 11-sack season as a freshman in 2022.
However, he briefly attended classes at North Dakota State with COVID on the way and the NCAA ruled he was a double transfer and couldn't appear in any UW football games until he had been at the school for a full year, a rule since turned obsolete.
Durfee made his Husky debut with five plays against Texas in the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff semifinals in New Orleans 17 months ago.
Midway through 2024 spring ball, Durfee came off the field doubled over in pain after hurting his elbow in what he termed a freak injury and he was forced to have surgery.
"I never really had an injury before," he said.
Last season, Durfee opened the season as a starter on the edge, had 2.5 sacks against Eastern Michigan in his second outing and then injured both big toes, first the left one than the right.
He played in less than half of the season, barely able to walk at times and he had more surgery.
"Something exploded in it," Durfee said of his second toe mishap, "and I was definitely angry about it."
The players and coaches know full well he's one of the more talented guys on this UW team and they need him ready to go.
Kansas State offensive tackle transfer Carver Willis walked up to Durfee near the end of spring football, put his arm around his shoulder and they shared a laugh. On another day, secondary coach John Richardson walked over and hugged the edge rusher. They're all making sure he knows he's wanted.
Everyone fully understands a healthy Durfee makes the Huskies a lot better football team.
ZACH DURFEE FILE
What he's done: Durfee has appeared in just seven Husky games, six this past season, and he has 16 career tackles, 3 tackles for loss, those 2.5 sacks and a pass deflection that he nearly turned into a pick-6 interception. He has the potential to ring up sack numbers not seen since Hau'oli Kikaha, who had 19 in 2014 and 12 in 2013.
Starter or not: He's opened UW games only against Weber State, Eastern Michigan and Rutgers, and amazingly he pulled just two starts in 11 games when he played for Sioux Falls, though he finished among the conference leaders in sacks. Durfee has two seasons of eligibility remaining. If he's as good as advertised and stays healthy, he'll play just one more Husky season before the NFL beckons.
