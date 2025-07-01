Husky Roster Review: Geirean Hatchett Has Family History With UW
Once the University of Washington football team lost the national championship game to Michigan and Kalen DeBoer took the Alabama coaching job, veteran players such as Geirean Hatchett chose to explore their options, as well.
Hatchett, a part-time starting offensive guard for the Huskies, transferred to Oklahoma and eventually learned the following:
He was good enough to start for the Sooners.
He became homesick in the middle of the country while dealing with a season-ending biceps injury.
He probably missed playing with his brother Landen more than he thought he would.
And, finally, Hatchett found out, yes, you can home again.
So this winter, the elder Hatchett became the first and only one of 18 scholarship transfers who left in the post CFP championship game exodus to retrace his steps and return to Montlake.
It has worked out well for everyone involved.
"I've been really pleased with him," offensive-line coach Michael Switzer said. "He brings that experience of playing in a lot of games. Coming back, it's a pretty cool deal to be with his brother."
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
Emerging from spring ball, the 6-foot-4, 306-pound Hatchett, a sixth-year senior from Ferndale, Washington, was the leading candidate to start at right guard for the UW, something he did at the same position four times for the Huskies during the 2023 season.
If that happens, he'll be side by side with Landen, a 6-foot-2, 310-pound junior who is poised to start at center for the UW.
The older Hatchett should be a better fit this time than he was with DeBoer's pass-happy team, with Jedd Fisch's staff determined to establish the rushing attack behind 1,000-yard rusher Jonah Coleman.
He's one of four sixth-year seniors on the roster, the last of an unusual class in the college game that was given a pandemic extension, sharing this niche with safety Makell Esteen, linebacker Anthony Ward and defensive tackle Logan Sagapolu.
Previously, Hatchett was a sound run blocker for the Huskies who struggled some in providing pocket protection for Michael Penix Jr.
"We're working through it still," Switzer said. "That's an area in how he's still improving, but I do like how he's coming off the ball in the run game."
Following the title game roster upheaval, Hatchett is a bonus pick-up. A veteran with credentials. Family.
GEIREAN HATCHETT FILE
What he's done: Hatchett has played in 27 games and started five at the UW and Oklahoma combined. DeBoer's staff used him as a blocking tight end several times in 2022 when the Huskies were short-handed at that position. The Sooners turned to him at center as an emergency fill-in in last season's opener. He's a versatile player.
Starter or not: Since he's done it before, an older and experienced Hatchett should be prepared to start once more. He has an incentive to start more than he did for the UW in 2023, when he was replaced by Julius Buelow. He also has plenty of motivation to start alongside his little brother and finish in Montlake with a flourish.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: