Husky Roster Review: Jack Shaffer Made Physical First Impression
John Mills and Champ Taulealea were so huge and impressive as freshmen offensive linemen during University of Washington spring football, filling up a lot of space from the outset, they each received ample opportunity to run with the No. 1 offense.
No far behind them was Jack Shaffer, a fellow freshman but likely the biggest body of these first-year behemoths.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, the Bismarck, North Dakota, product was easily 20 heavier than that, with older Husky teammates revealing how each of these three newcomers arrived weighing between 350-360 pounds.
It was a tie between Shaffer and Mills as to who played with the most crazed look on his face.
Opportunities were immediate because of their physical maturity and the endless possibilities they present.
"The size and the power and the strength that they have naturally, being that big, I've got to see if they're translatable to this level," UW offensive-line coach Michael Switzer said during spring ball of playing them as freshmen.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
The Huskies, at times a pushover up front in 2024 Big Ten games, went to great lengths to close the size gap by bringing in Mills, Taulealea and Shaffer.
Shaffer, once committed to Iowa State before flipping to the UW, seemed to retain more of his bulk than the others.
While he rotated between the second- and third-team offensive lines, and more often lined up at right guard than anywhere else, the Midwest newcomer proved both serious and playful in his team interactions.
Waiting for the 13th spring practice to begin in Dempsey Indoor, Shaffer suddenly locked up in a standing wrestling match with sixth-year senior Geirean Hatchett, as if they were two polar bears going at it, and this impromptu skirmish probably ended in a draw.
Shaffer more than once was spotted during Husky scrimmages off to the side working on coming out of a stance with a coach offering immediate feedback.
Even with someone so big, and slightly bigger than Mills and Taulealea at that, Shaffer drew plaudits for spin moves in a drill that ended up with him aggressively hitting Mills in the chest. He has a quick first step for someone so big.
When all three of those guys are ready to go, the Huskies could prove downright scary up front.
"Those guys and the physicality they bring to the room," Switzer said, "is something different than we've had."
JACK SHAFFER FILE:
What he's done: Shaffer received his Husky indoctrination in the spring and it seemed to go well. While he spent much of spring ball at right guard, he took turns at center and left tackle, as well. Jedd Fisch's staff will find a place for this guy to play and it won't take long.
Starter or not: Eventually, yes. He's extra large for someone at his position and brings sort of a crazy-man approach that, with Mills and Taulealea and other young bucks next to him, could be fairly entertaining to watch in future seasons.
