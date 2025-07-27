Husky Roster Review: Logan Sagapolu Weighs In at Nose Guard
Logan Sagapolu once was an offensive lineman.
He formerly weighed 366 pounds.
He used to consume lots of cookies, too.
in his second and final year at the University of Washington -- and into his sixth college football season -- Sagapolu no longer resembles that person.
He plays defense, carries a 6-foot-2, 345-pound frame and, well, he eats less cookies now.
"Credit to him, he cares," Husky defensive-line coach Jason Kaufusi said. "He's willing to put forth the effort."
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
After playing two seasons each for Oregon and Miami, all for coach Mario Cristobal, Sagapolu comes off a Washington season in which he appeared in all 13 games, more than those previous four seasons combined.
He feels wanted, well-adjusted, motivated,
Kaufusi gave him a blueprint for game time.
"He even told me, 'We wanted to use you more, but the mobility is not there, so slim down,' " Sagapolu said. "So that's what I did."
After changing schools a second time and transitioning from offense to defense, Sagapolu was at his best in a 27-17 victory over Michigan, coming up with 3 tackles and a late fumble recovery to seal the outcome.
This past spring, he was as busy as ever, repeatedly sent onto the field in five-man fronts in any number of different lineups. He's got his weight down. Hold the cookies.
He's made for the nose guard position.
"I think he has the tools and fundamentals to be a really good one," Kaufusi said.
LOGAN SAGAPOLU FILE
What he's done: Sagapolu didn't appear in any Oregon games over two seasons, then he played in nine at Miami, all on offense., and has 22 career game appearances after a busy first year for him at the UW. He came up with 10 tackles for the Huskies.
Starter or not: He has two college starts on his ledger, one as an offensive guard for Miami in a 20-14 victory over Virginia Tech in 2022 and another as a defensive lineman in the Huskies' 24-5 win over Northwestern last fall. He's versatile in the trenches.
