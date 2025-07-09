Husky Roster Review: Mills Makes His Case for Playing Right Away
John Mills is that new neighbor who comes to your house uninvited, impulsively pulls a beer out of the refrigerator without asking, sprawls out on the couch, puts his feet up and dares you to say anything.
No discretion, no inhibition, no fear.
After flipping from a Texas commitment, this burly guy from San Francisco came to the University of Washington to play football and he made it clear this past spring that this will happen fairly soon.
Mills arrived in Montlake big enough, talented enough, onery enough and certainly confident enough to get on the field in a hurry for the Huskies this coming season.
"I call him Joe Dirt," junior center Landen Hatchett said.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
UW coach Jedd Fisch wasn't shy about laying out the possibility that his freshmen offensive guards Champ Taulealea and Mills, both Northern California products, could play right away in the fall and one or both might even draw game-opening assignments.
"I would expect one of the freshmen, if not two, to be significant contributors if not starters," Fisch said during spring ball. "That's what we do. We believe in that."
While well-regarded redshirt freshman guard Paki Finau spent 18 months in the weight room rigorously putting on 50 pounds to make himself a starting candidate, Mills showed up needing to shed a few from his ample 6-foot-6, 350-pound-plus frame.
"The size and the power and the strength these guys have naturally, I've got to see if it's translatable to this level," offensive-line coach Michael Switzer said of using Mills and Taulealea early on.
Mills received multiple opportunities to line up at left guard with the No. 1 offense, from the fourth spring practice through the 14th. The Huskies even plugged him in at starting right guard during the 10th practice. He got a turn as a reserve left tackle, too.
So at ease with who he is as a modern-day Montlake gladiator, Mills told Fisch he had to grow his mullet longer before he could do his first media interviews.
One day, he was drinking water when he got right up in the face of sophomore center Zach Henning, now becoming the annoying little brother.
Near the end of spring ball, Mills was seen with his arm around injured edge rusher Zach Durfee, sharing a laugh with the veteran, with maybe the both of them making a pact they would have huge, breakout seasons this fall.
This is how the great ones are made, with someone such as Mills coming in full of swagger and acting like he owns the place.
JOHN MILLS FILE
What he's done: At St. Ignatius High in San Francisco, Mills was named All-State and conference lineman of the year multiple times. Current Texas and former UW coach Steve Sarkisian momentarily had his oral commitment until the California kid changed his mind, dealing the Longhorns a significant recruiting setback.
Starter or not: For nearly every spring practice, a tall, older gentleman would pull up a folding chair and sit as close to the action as he could. Sometimes he walked onto the field to ask a question of someone, a perilous move considering the big bodies running around. This was Joe Ryan, a former Husky two-way tackle who made it to the 1964 Rose Bowl -- and Mills' grandfather. He was not a UW starter back then, but his grandson will be. It might not take long either.
