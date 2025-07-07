Husky Roster Review: Moose Makes Noise, but No Move Just Yet
On the final Saturday for University of Washington spring football, under cloudy April skies in Montlake, the 12th of 15 practices began in Husky Stadium with an eerie, wailing sound.
A Moose call.
As Justin Hylkema came out of a stance and charged 10 yards upfield in an early drill that day, the redshirt freshman offensive tackle let out a loud moan each time.
It sounded almost primal, piercing, painful. It echoed between the upper decks.
Yet it almost seemed appropriate that it came from a 6-foot-8, 325-pound California native who answers to the nickname "Moose" and was trying to move up the football food chain for the Huskies.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
Hylkema, even with his great size and customized identifying label remains firmly in development for the UW.
He hasn't appeared in a game yet. He primarily ran with the third-team offense at left tackle throughout the spring. He has a ways to go.
While a newcomer such as oversized freshman John Mills joined the UW with no inhibitions whatsoever and made himself at home, Hylkema still seemed to be feeling his way around in the various offensive-line drills conducted in Husky Stadium.
With his intriguing size, Hylkema remains a lineman worth waiting for. Yet it's still up to him to show steady progress or else get passed by the wave of extra-large linemen who just entered the program this spring to great fanfare.
As the Moose will find, the windows of advancement open and close fairly quickly at the FBS level, especially in these days of players getting paid for their trouble and more pressure landing squarely on college football programs to produce right away.
When Hylkema puts himself in position to play and even start, just imagine the sounds he might make.
JUSTIN HYLKEMA FILE
What he's done: Hylkema was a redshirt in 2024 and spent much of this past spring taking reps as the third-team left tackle. The Moose didn't get into any Husky games in his first season -- and it was open season at his position with three different players starting in that slot, including a pair who were redshirt freshmen.
Starter or not: At this point, it's unclear. Hylkema is a developing player surrounded by guys just as big as he is, if not a lot heavier. The competition has become so involved, it will be interesting to see how he responds.
