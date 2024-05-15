Husky Roster Review: Rashid Williams Close to Lead Role, Not Quite There Yet
They're not brothers or cousins, not related in any way, but someday when the time is right, Rashid Williams and Demond Williams Jr. could form a rather catchy passing combination for the University of Washington football team.
Williams to Williams.
No. 2 to No. 3.
For now, Demond Williams Jr., the freshman quarterback, is prepared to serve as the Husky back-up to Will Rogers Jr., while Rashid Williams, the redshirt freshman wide receiver, probably has to play behind a bunch of veteran pass-catchers this coming season and take snaps when he can get them.
Oh, but the potential for this Williams duo to make things happen on game day for the Huskies certainly is intriguing enough just thinking about it. Each player is fairly confident in his actions, smooth in his movements and just plain fast.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
Last season, Rashid Williams had to bide his time behind Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja'Lynn Polk, and handled it as a learning experience.
"I'm just taking everything from them and everything I have and mix it together -- and work hard in the offseason so I can be the vet," Williams said at the Sugar Bowl.
Williams isn't far off. He ran with the No. 1 Husky offense for half of spring practice before giving way to California transfer Jeremiah Hunter. The difference between them is 15 pounds and three years of experience favoring the new guy.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Hunter, who arrived with 143 career catches with the Bears, is all filled out and ready to physically contest defensive backs for the ball. At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Williams can get open on quick outs and run past people but, similar to Odunze before him, he could stand to fill out his physique some more to be really dangerous.
The good thing about Williams from Pittsburg High School in the Bay Area is he seems comfortable with his Husky development and willing to let it play out. He also was previously acquainted with new receivers coach Kevin Cummings when the latter was on Jedd Fisch's staff at Arizona, so there's a pre-existing connection there.
"I was really close with him in the recruiting process coming out of high school," Cummings said. "I spent a lot of time at his high school in Pittsburg. Rashid was somebody I was really close with. I know a lot about him."
Once the two Williams begin making plays together, everyone should become readily familiar with them, too.
RASHID WILLIAMS FILE
What he's done: Kalen DeBoer's staff let Williams play in just one game against Cal, covering one series, and Williams came up with a pair of catches for 30 yards, looking like he belonged. Otherwise, he had to watch three NFL draft picks do their thing for the Huskies.
Starter or not: Williams seems far enough along he could start if called on. Yet a more likely scenario this coming season is he comes off the bench, plays a lot and gets ready to make an even bigger splash in 2025.
