Husky Roster Review: Russell Davis Returns to Town, All Grown Up
Russell Davis II was the first player to to come out for the University of Washington's fifth spring football practice, walking to the middle of Husky Stadium where he pulled on his helmet and waited for everyone to join him.
Thereafter, the Arizona transfer more often than not would lead his new teammates to the three-hour workout, sometimes emerging from the tunnel with a trainer in tow who would help stretch him out.
While a little on the slender side, the 6-foot-3, 217-pound Davis lists as a defensive lineman, shifting between edge rusher and the interior line, and offering a hybrid defender same as Husky holdover Voi Tunuufi.
Either way, he brings 23 games of college football experience to Montlake as one of 17 players to follow coach Jedd Fisch from Arizona who were veterans, signed as recruits or orally committed. to the Wildcats
Actually this would be Davis' second lengthy stint in the city. In 2006, he was a toddler when his father, Russell Davis II, played defensive tackle for the Seattle Seahawks in his next-to-last season of nine years as an NFL player.
Davis comes to Seattle as a battle-tested player yet looking to make a bigger impact. He hasn't started on this level. He's long and extra lean, but still physical enough to having drawn steady game rotations while he was in Tucson.
He still has a long way to go if he wants to physically resemble his NFL father, who played with dimensions that were an inch taller and 89 pounds heavier than his son is now.
While the younger Davis needs a lot more girth, he has shown a propensity to save his best performances for top teams. Last season, he finished with 3.5 sacks, picking up 1.5 against USC and another against Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.
If there's a trend here, he's first to practice, first to the quarterback, trying to be first at his position.
RUSSELL DAVIS II FILE
What he's done: Davis appeared in 11 Arizona games in 2023, 12 outings the year before as a freshman. He has 28 career tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and those 3.5 sacks. It seems he was destined to join the Huskies all along -- he played his high school ball for the Hamilton Huskies in Chandler, Arizona.
Starter or not: He hasn't opened any games yet as a college player, but he's getting closer. Whether he plays inside or out, he needs more weight. He likely will become a starting player before his college football career is done.
