Husky Roster Review: Sirmon Knows the Way to Playing Time
During University of Washington spring football practice, new receivers coach Kevin Cummings marveled over Camden Sirmon's ability to master the nuances of all of the Husky pass-catching positions.
"What he's done a really good job of is he's been able to learn all three spots," the coach said. "All these guys are trying to compete for spots, The more positions you know, the faster you get on the field."
If Cummings only knew what this Sirmon kid knows.
As the third of three Sirmons to play for the UW over the past four seasons, Cam can quarterback the team in real time if needed. See the game videotape of the 2021 Apple Cup against Washington State for proof.
He's got special-teams experience on the Husky kickoff-return unit. Again, see the Cougar game footage from three years ago.
Sirmon has been a Husky running back, too, spending the 2022 season taking handoffs rather than offering them, though injuries limited him to just four games. He has three career carries, good for 12 yards rushing, all against Portland State.
However, wide receiver appears to be his best bet to get on the field for the UW for meaningful snaps and be taken seriously by his third Husky coaching staff.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
Sirmon, a 6-foot, 195-pound junior who calls Missoula, Montana, home, is a non-scholarship player who has been a Husky wide receiver for a year now, looking to build on his two catches for 22 yards. He was injured again and had a late start to the season, appearing in six games.
Say this about this latest Sirmon, he's one determined player who intends to do it his way. After leading Sentinel High School to its first state championship in nearly five decades, he was offered and passed on a scholarship to play quarterback for the University of Montana.
In 2021, he joined the UW when his cousin, Jackson, was a starting linebacker and they were teammates until the following season when the latter left for California. Cam became part of a quarterback position group that for three prior seasons included another cousin, Jacob, who would transfer to Central Michigan and then to Northern Colorado.
During the recent spring ball, this Sirmon was a confident and sure-handed player. In the eighth April practice, he ran a precise route along the back line of the end zone and made a difficult catch of a pass from Mississippi State transfer Will Rogers.
Jedd Fisch's staff shouldn't have any problems putting him out on the field this season. After all, he knows what everybody's doing.
CAMDEN SIRMON FILE
What he's done: Not your normal walk-on, Sirmon has got more mileage than most in his situation by playing in 11 Husky games, a total that would have been a lot higher had he not been injured a few times. He caught a 14-yard pass against Portland State in 2022, an 8-yarder against California last season.
Starter or not: Sirmon's immediate goal should be to work his way into the regular wide-receiver rotation this coming season. A scholarship would be welcome for his efforts. Starting, maybe in 2025, might be asking a lot of him, but don't tell that Sirmon that.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington