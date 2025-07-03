Husky Roster Review: UW Told Zach Henning To Take a Hike In Good Way
When University of Washington spring football came to an end, the best way to describe Zach Henning was like this.
The filing in a Hatchett sandwich.
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound sophomore emerged on the depth chart as the back-up center to Landen Hatchett and one rung above Geirean Hatchett, the Huskies' third option at center but who was also involved as a right guard starting candidate.
Henning is a guy who fits in here, there and everywhere for the Huskies, but nowhere for very long it seems.
Last season, he appeared in all 13 games, started once as a second tight end against Eastern Michigan and ended the season at the Sun Bowl as the back-up right guard.
This past April, Henning began spring football as the UW's starting right guard and eventually worked his way into center responsibilities almost exclusively while playing behind the younger Hatchett.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
Henning can play any line position, which makes him valuable to Jedd Fisch's coaching staff. The fact that he's turned up at center behind Landen Hatchett, someone he's close to off the field, has been addressed by the players involved.
"We're good friends," Henning pointed out in the past. "We talk about it."
Henning went through the first half of spring ball sliding back and forth between center and guard before the coaches' put him at center to finish up.
The Centennial, Colorado, product isn't particular about which position he plays. He's just looking for more game snaps.
"It's wherever I can get better," he said, "and play the most."
ZACH HENNING FILE
What he's done: In two seasons, Henning has appeared in 15 UW games and answered the call for whatever the Huskies need. After tight end Quentin Moore went down with a season-ending knee injury in the 2024 opener against Weber State, Henning began pulling game snaps in Moore's place as a run blocker, often on third down. He also blocks on place-kicks.
Starter or not: Henning has one Husky game-opening assignment to his name, coming against Eastern Michigan, in the outing that came after Moore was injured. In that game, he was on the field in the second quarter when the UW, trailing 3-0, faced a fourth-and-1 at its own 30-yard line and took a gamble and went for it. Trailing 3-0 at that moment, Henning helped provide pocket protection as Will Rogers threw a 29-yard pass to Giles Jackson for a first down.
