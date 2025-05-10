Husky Roster Review: Wait is Over for Rashid Williams to Become UW Starter
Over the first 10 spring practices, Rashid Williams was the best University of Washington wide receiver on the field.
From Husky Stadium to Dempsey Indoor to the East field, he collectively caught a dozen passes from quarterback Demond Williams Jr., a fellow sophomore but no relation, eluding a number of younger defensive backs.
Williams was the designated deep threat two-thirds of the way through spring, catching balls covering 35, 30 and 36 yards. Each time, it was Williams to Williams.
This pass-catching Williams got behind freshman cornerback D'Aryhian Clemons on the 35-yarder, which went for a touchdown, and slipped away from redshirt freshman Rahshawn Clark on the last two deep throws, going fully extended to haul in the 36-yarder.
And then, similar to almost every other veteran Husky receiver, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Williams from Brentwood, California, suffered some sort of health issue and was done for the spring.
Yet the sophomore still drew plenty of attention to himself at the Spring Game while wearing brightly colored clothes and fancy sunglasses. He intends to enjoy his coming time in the limelight it seems.
Shortly before getting injured, Williams ironically had shared his bottom line for football success in a media session, saying he was "just trying to get your body right -- that's your money-maker."
However, he missed the final five spring practices, joining Denzel Boston, Omari Evans and Kevin Green Jr. on the sideline.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
Williams previously had to wait for two waves of receivers to use up their eligibility -- among them Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, Ja'Lynn Polk, Giles Jackson and Jeremiah Hunter -- before he could compete for a starting job.
"Patience is key you know," he said.
Williams appeared in all 13 games in 2024, each as a reserve, but drew increasing minutes with Jedd Fisch's staff as the season played out.
If he can stay healthy, he'll take his turn in the Husky forefront. Going deep. Taking bows. Enjoying name recognition scores. Williams to Williams.
RASHID WILLIAMS FILE
What he's done: Williams has appeared in 14 games in his Husky football career, catching 13 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown. He hauled in four of them for 38 yards and a 2-yard touchdown at Iowa. He also had a 19-yard catch in the Sun Bowl against Louisville and a 36-yard grab against Eastern Michigan early in the season.
Starter or not: Based on his talent level. Williams is a projected starter. He and Boston came in together and each finally should have matching big seasons. He just needs to get his money-maker right.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
Husky Roster Review: Leroy Bryant Creatively Looks for Game Time
Husky Roster Review: Kevin Green Jr. Spring Return Was Incomplete