Husky Roster Review: Willis Gives UW Offensive Line An Anchor
Carver Willis has this quirky, fun side to him. In his words, his expressions, his actions.
He's the offensive tackle who showed up for a University of Washington spring football practice one day and showed disbelieving teammates he could throw a 50-yard pass with a spiral.
The Kansas State transfer was just the right guy to ask about the three overgrown freshman offensive linemen who arrived in Montlake pushing 350-360 pounds, which were nearly 100 pounds more than what he brought to the college football level.
"Those are just some massive dudes," Willis concluded, with a gee-whiz reaction.
Yet behind the playfulness is a serious-minded football player. He's someone who moved halfway across the country, some 1,800 miles, looking more for a system rather, than an NIL payoff, that would make him an NFL draft pick.
"I wanted to come to a place that would prepare me for the NFL and find the most pro-style offense I could go to," Willis said. "In my opinion, that was Washington. That's why I'm here."
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
Fifteen spring practices seemed to verify everything that was advertised about Willis, who moved into the No. 1 left tackle spot, known as the NFL money position to linemen everywhere, and never let go.
"He has a practice mindset of where he's going," line coach Michael Switzer said. "How he attacks is what I want."
The Colorado native showed off a nice blend of strength and mobility, needing only a little more muscle mass to really max out his talent -- and in Seattle he's since added 14 pounds to his frame that put him at 305.
He anchors a Husky offensive line that in 2024 was so disjointed it operated with three different starters each at left tackle, left guard and right guard during the season, and two at center. Right tackle Drew Azzopardi was the only UW lineman who started all 13 games.
"Doing a rebuild is really hard, especially with the amount of guys they had to play last year," Willis said. "Really being able to trust that guy next to you takes reps and they didn't have that."
The Huskies have a real opportunity to put offensive-line cohesion and stability on the field for the coming football season, with four players emerging from spring ball as fairly solid starters, with only the right guard slot still somewhat undetermined.
Both tackles, Azzopardi on the right side and Willis on the left, each have 19 career college starts entering the coming fall.
"I'm here to fit in," Willis said, "wherever they need me."
CARVER WILLIS FILE
What he's done: Willis is a well decorated offensive linemen coming to the UW. He's a sixth-year senior who drew interest from 54 schools once he entered the transfer portal. He was a team captain in 2024, an All-Big 12 honorable-mention selection the year before.
Starter or not: Willis played in 31 games for Kansas State and started 19, so he knows what he's doing. While he previously was a right tackle, he seems to have made a seamless move to the left side. He's heavier, as confident as ever, a welcome sight to the Huskies.
