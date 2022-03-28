Husky Stadium Is One Busy Place as Spring Practice Looms

Players return, pro scouts are poised for Pro Day and Kalen DeBoer meets with the media.

Husky Stadium couldn't be busier these days.

Jayden Wayne, the all-everything Tacoma edge rusher who should be considered priority No. 1 for the next University of Washington recruiting class, stopped by on Sunday for an unofficial visit and a photo with new coach Kalen DeBoer.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell and DeBoer will meet with the media on Monday at noon to size up spring practice.

On Tuesday, the NFL-hopeful Huskies will go through their Pro Day workout for interested pro scouts.

Meantime, players such as defensive back Zakhari Spears and offensive tackle Robert Wyrsch were shown on Twitter leaving from California to rejoin their Husky teammates, part of the exodus of UW players pouring in.

And, finally, spring practice begins on Wednesday morning.

Wayne, according to 247Sports, holds 40 scholarship offers. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive player has been to all of the top college campuses and football programs since pandemic restrictions came off.

He looks good in No. 18 in the purple and gold, yet will that become a regular thing or just a souvenir moment? The analysts are guessing that Alabama has the best shot at this Northwest must-have player.

DeBoer's staff has some heavy lifting to do with Wayne to keep him home.

Meantime, the Huskies, as they return from spring break, have 15 practices all the way to April 30 and some sort of spring game or competition.

Everyone gets to audition for playing time all over again with the new coaches.

The Huskies roughly return 11 full-time starters, though 40-plus players on the roster already have pulled a UW game-opening assignment at some point.

A year ago, Jimmy Lake was in charge of this football team. He had big expectations. He talked about annually filling Husky Stadium with fans for the spring game like they do elsewhere. Now he and nine of his coaches are no longer around.

It's Kalen DeBoer's turn to try and make something happen, to last longer than Lake, to return the Huskies to football success.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven