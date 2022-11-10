Skip to main content

Husky Tales of Two Players and a Coach

Edefuan Ulofoshio and Kalen DeBoer share insights to the linebacker's return.
Getting ready to play in a University of Washington football game for the first time in more than a year, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio was moments from stepping onto the field when he had a sudden realization.

He made eye contact with Dominique Hampton, the starting Husky hybrid, just to let him know what he was thinking. 

They were two guys who came to Montlake together five years ago. Their Husky career paths had been somewhat different. Finally, they were each in prominent roles for the first time. 

"I never really got to play with Dom, so I looked over at him, like this is the moment we've been waiting for," Ulofoshio said.

Sometimes fans and media members forget these players, while teammates, can be like ships passing in the night. 

Ulofoshio and Hampton both arrived in the 2018 recruiting class and have spent five long years in the UW program, playing for three different head coaches. 

When Ulofoshio went down against UCLA at midseason last year, Hampton wasn't a starter. While the linebacker was out, the defensive back made his move into the lineup, first opening three games at safety in 2021 and this season becoming the full-fledged starter at the new hybrid position.

Chances are, they'll both start side by side for the first time against Oregon on Saturday.

For Kalen DeBoer, the Husky coach recounted a ritual he and his newly recovered linebacker have shared all season.

"He comes and gives me a big old hug before every game all season long when he hasn't been suited up," DeBoer said. "It was my turn to give him a big one on Friday because I know it's been a long time waiting."

So come this weekend in Eugene, Ulofoshio, Hampton and DeBoer will be together for the first time with no holds barred. The linebacker was on a play count against Oregon State. That won't be the case against Oregon.

"He's kept such a positive attitude through all of this from the beginning," DeBoer said. "That's what you'd expect from Eddie, you guys that know him. I was so happy to see him out on the football field. I know he wants to make an even bigger impact this weekend."

