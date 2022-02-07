Hybrid 'Husky' Position Seems Like a Natural for Huskies

It's just a name, but maybe it was a premonition, too.

As he and his staff unpack their playbooks and distribute them, first-year football coach Kalen DeBoer will introduce a new position called the "Husky" to his University of Washington defense.

A Husky for the Huskies.

It wasn't custom planned.

It's a hybrid safety and a linebacker.

A bigger defensive back or maybe a faster backer, or both.

Either way, it's something meant to be a little different, to make opponents have to react to a varied approach rather than a traditional defense.

Instead of a mascot dog, this particular Husky might just mean something bigger or more robust to deal with in terms of a player's physique.

DeBoer's defensive coaching staff first encountered the Husky at Indiana as sort of a generic brand name and brought it with them to Fresno State and now to Washington.

"The Husky is really just your nickel," DeBoer said. "This is for the defensive coordinators to talk about, but it's one of the most essential spots on the field for you. It's your really athletic safety or your really physical corner. It depends on who you have on your team and you transform it."

The first player the coach mentioned as a potential candidate was 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior Dominique Hampton, who spent a couple of seasons as a reserve cornerback, bulked up considerably and last season started three games at strong safety.

So now Hampton, who seemingly wanted to hit opponents more than run with them in pass coverage, should get a chance to go for the secondary trifecta — play all three different UW defensive back variations.

DeBoer also dropped Tristan Dunn's name as a potential Husky Husky, likening the recently signed recruit from Sumner High School to the hybrid spot because of his 6-foot-4, 188-pound frame and corresponding long reach.

Dunn likewise carries himself as a big hitter with his ample size.

"This guy is violent," DeBoer said. "Fierce competitor. Super long. His highlight film was a lot of fun to watch."

Tristan Dunn could be a Husky hybrid candidate. Twitter

Another Husky candidate might be 6-foot-3, 205-pound junior Asa Turner, who has 13 starts over three seasons at free safety. While an athletic defender, he's not been demonstrably physical in open spaces, which Turner readily admits.

Yet another possibility for this spot is 6-foot-1, 190-pound sophomore Kamren Fabiculanan, who opened last season with great promise as the starter at free safety but saw his role lessen as the schedule played out.

Asa Turner might welcome a shot at the Husky position. Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports

This Husky position is a bit of a freelancer, someone who can be sent after the quarterback and make things uncomfortable for everyone or run around the secondary just to make it painful for pass-catchers.

"A lot of times it's that safety that's so diverse and can do a lot of things," DeBoer said of the candidate pool. "The more dynamic that guy is at that position, the better off and the more flexibility and fun our defensive staff is going to have."

All Huskies should have this freedom and incentive to be "a Husky."

