If DeBoer is Hired, McMillan Will Become the One Who Didn't Get Away

The Fresno-Seattle football connection previously sent quarterback Jake Haener and wide receiver Ty Jones to the San Joaquin Valley in search of playing time and it brought wide receiver Jalen McMillan to Montlake seeking stardom.

With the Bulldogs head coach on the verge of becoming the next University of Washington leader, Kalen DeBoer will have a familiar face in McMillan waiting to greet him.

The second-year freshman pass-catcher from Fresno's San Joaquin Memorial High School counted Fresno State among his more than two-dozen scholarship offers, which also included Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State, as well as the Huskies.

McMillan let that be known on Monday, with UW athletic director Jen Cohen reportedly holding coaching negotiations with DeBoer in Fresno, by posting a ready social media post.

McMillan comes off his second UW season in which he started 9 games, missing a handful while dealing with a hand injury. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder finished second in receiving to teammate Rome Odunze with 39 catches for 470 yards and 3 touchdowns. He had two fewer catches than Odunze, though he accumulated 55 more yards.

If DeBoer becomes the next coach, the Huskies should significantly liven up an offense that struggled mightily during a dismal 4-8 season. He likes to throw the football.

