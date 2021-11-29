Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    If DeBoer is Hired, McMillan Will Become the One Who Didn't Get Away

    The Husky wide receiver from Fresno is acquainted with the Bulldogs coach.
    Author:

    The Fresno-Seattle football connection previously sent quarterback Jake Haener and wide receiver Ty Jones to the San Joaquin Valley in search of playing time and it brought wide receiver Jalen McMillan to Montlake seeking stardom.

    With the Bulldogs head coach on the verge of becoming the next University of Washington leader, Kalen DeBoer will have a familiar face in McMillan waiting to greet him.

    The second-year freshman pass-catcher from Fresno's San Joaquin Memorial High School counted Fresno State among his more than two-dozen scholarship offers, which also included Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State, as well as the Huskies.

    McMillan let that be known on Monday, with UW athletic director Jen Cohen reportedly holding coaching negotiations with DeBoer in Fresno, by posting a ready social media post.

    Read More

    McMillan comes off his second UW season in which he started 9 games, missing a handful while dealing with a hand injury. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder finished second in receiving to teammate Rome Odunze with 39 catches for 470 yards and 3 touchdowns. He had two fewer catches than Odunze, though he accumulated 55 more yards.

    If DeBoer becomes the next coach, the Huskies should significantly liven up an offense that struggled mightily during a dismal 4-8 season. He likes to throw the football. 

    Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    Jalen McMillan left Fresno for the UW and Seattle.
    Football

    If DeBoer is Hired, McMillan Will Become the One Who Didn't Get Away

    44 seconds ago
    Cade Otton celebrates his touchdown catch against Arkansas State.
    Football

    Cade Otton Bids Farewell to Huskies After Tough Season

    2 hours ago
    Husky Stadium at night.
    Football

    UW Expected to Announce New Coach Soon — All Signs Point to DeBoer

    2 hours ago
    Cade Otton's UW career likely ended with an injury.
    Football

    Otton, Relegated to a Scooter for the Apple Cup, Named UW Most Inspirational

    5 hours ago
    Myles Gaskin scores one of his two TDs on Sunday.
    Football

    Gaskin Responds to Running Back Signing By Scoring Twice

    14 hours ago
    Lincoln Riley will leave Oklahoma for USC.
    Football

    USC Hires Lincoln Riley ... Washington, Your Move

    18 hours ago
    appl cup rev
    Football

    4th and Inches: Final Look at One Bad Apple

    Nov 28, 2021
    Puka Nacua had a touchdown catch against USC.
    Football

    Husky Portal Transfers And How They Fared Elsewhere

    Nov 28, 2021