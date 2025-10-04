If Durfee Can't Play, Here Are Top Options to Replace Him at Maryland
Zach Durfee probably wonders if he'll ever play an entire University of Washington football season.
For the third time in three seasons, the 6-foot-5, 258-pound senior edge rusher finds himself facing yet another unwanted interruption in his Husky career.
While UW coach Jedd Fisch didn't rule him out before Saturday's game at Maryland, Durfee seemed unlikely to play after appearing in great distress with an elbow injury and missing more than half of last week's outing with No. 1-ranked Ohio State.
Once more for the talented defender from Dawson, Minnesota, his health and availability have come into question. If Durfee was going to play against the Terrapins, his coach likely would have acknowledged it already.
"We're still waiting to get some final evaluations from the doctors and then we'll figure out where we're going there," Fisch said on Monday.
In Durfee's place, the Huskies likely would open with 6-foot-5, 235-pound junior Isaiah Ward or 6-foot-5, 295-pound senior Deshawn Lynch as the starter. Ward started six games for the UW in 2024, Lynch four times.
Ward, the nephew of NFL linebacker standout Bobby Wagner and one-time Arizona transfer, is a little on the slender side, hence his reserve status this season.
Lynch came to the Huskies last season from FCS Sacramento State. He missed the first two UW games this season with an unspecified injury before playing against Washington State and Ohio State.
Other UW edge rusher options are 6-foot-2, 230-pound sophomore Hayden Moore, the one-time Michigan transfer, and 6-foot-5, 255-pound true freshman Devin Hyde, both of whom have played significant minutes on special teams this season.
In 2023, the NCAA deemed Durfee ineligible as a double transfer and kept him on the sideline for 13 games before he was permitted to play in the Sugar Bowl and CFP semifinal game against Texas, his only appearance in his first UW season.
Last year, he suffered double turf toe and played in just six Husky games, starting three, and had eventual surgery. He was seen using a cane on the sideline at the Sun Bowl against Louisville.
This time, Durfee made it to the fourth game on the schedule before disaster struck in the 24-6 loss to Ohio State. He was last seen coming off the field in the second quarter and conferring with a trainer.
If this injury somehow prevents Durfee from playing again this season, he likely would consider petitioning for a medical waiver and returning in 2026. To become an NFL player, he needs significant playing time with the Huskies and he doesn't have it yet.
As far as elbow injuries go, this wouldn't be Durfee's first at the UW. He previously suffered one during a scrimmage play in 2024 spring ball, one that forced him to miss half of those practices, including the Spring Game.
Meantime, Durfee, who had an impressive 11 quarterback pressures against WSU, is left to be poked and prodded by team doctors and trainers who will try to put him back together again and get him on the field at some point again.
