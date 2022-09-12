If Health Permits, Kirkland Will Debut Against Michigan State

Eight months following ankle surgery, University of Washington offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland was a late scratch for the Portland State football game out of caution.

The Huskies again will try to get all hands on deck, including their two-time All-Pac-12 player, for Saturday's showcase game against 11th-ranked Michigan State.

"Officially, we are planning on him playing," offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. "We really are. We are going to keep trying to push it."

Kirkland played most of last season at 60 percent after he was blindsided in the Oregon State game and had a defender and quarterback Dylan Morris roll up on his ankle.

On Feb. 1, the 6-foot-7, 340-pound player underwent surgery to get himself right. He is an NFL prospect looking to upgrade his draft standing. He's been a 39-game starter for the UW over five previous seasons.

Yet early in fall camp, Kirkland left Husky Stadium walking slowly, accompanied by a pair of trainers, and he's practiced only sporadically ever since.

"I know Jaxson is itching to get out there," Grubb said. "He had another good practice out there [Sunday] and he looked really good on the field."

While he has modern medicine accelerating his recovery, eight months is still not a lot of time to regain muscle strength and flexibility, especially for a player nearly 30 pounds heavier than he was.

"[We're] just trying to make sure there are no setbacks," Grubb said. "You know, you come back too early and get set back two or three weeks, and that would not be optimum."

