If Healthy and Able, Huskies to Play USC in Friday's Pac-12 Title Game

The UW football team will hustle to get healthy and head to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to decide the league championship.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Fingers crossed, the University of Washington football team and USC will meet Friday night in the 10th Pac-12 championship game on the Trojans' home field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with kickoff at 5 p.m.

The announcement came during the fourth quarter of USC's thrilling last-second 43-38 victory over UCLA at the Rose Bowl Pasadena, keeping the 15th-ranked Trojans (5-0) unbeaten.

The title match-up was made public by the conference on a day in which the Huskies (3-1) sat at home in Seattle, unable to play at Oregon, because of positive COVID-19 test results.

UW coach Jimmy Lake said earlier in the week he doubted his team would be healthy enough to play next week if it couldn't face the Ducks.

Here's betting he's changed his mind about that.

"In a football season that has thrown unprecedented challenges and adversity at our football teams and student-athletes, USC and Washington have performed at the highest levels and earned their places in the 2020 Pac-12 football championship game as the Pac-12 South and North Champions," league commissioner Larry Scott said in a prepared statement.

The Huskies, missing multiple players against Stanford in a 31-26 loss the weekend before and unable to meet minimum personnel-level requirements against Oregon and play on Saturday, will need to get healthy in a hurry.

In the last meeting between these schools, the UW defeated the Trojans 28-14 a year ago at Husky Stadium. 

The two aren't scheduled to face each other during the 2021 season simply because of the league's opponent rotation. 

Cam Williams had an interception against the Trojans in 2019.
