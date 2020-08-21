SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Choosing a UW Starting Lineup: Left Guard Could be Start of Something Fun

Dan Raley

He might have the best Husky football name since Sonny Sixkiller.

He certainly has one of the more interesting personal itineraries.

He comes to the University of Washington from Fife, Washington, by way of Australia and Samoa.

He possesses a boxing and a rugby background, not to mention that he plays a little tackle football. 

At his American high school, he competed in the Mountain Division.

No kidding.

Ulumoo Ale, the man formerly known as M.J. Ale, before choosing this offseason to answer to his formal Samoan name, represents the biggest body now holding down a UW roster spot. The extra-large offensive guard ducks and squeezes through the doorway at 6-foot-6 and 352 pounds. 

He's part of the Huskies' recent splurge in massive girth meant to build an impenetrable human fortress around their pro-style offense. 

Of all the players supplying the UW with excessive inches and pounds — among them Henry Bainivalu, Nate Kalepo, Matteo Mele and Julius Buelow — Ale supplies the greatest curiosity.

After taking the requisite redshirt season to taper his frame, he played in every game last season in a reserve role in 2019. He appears ready to handle a lot more responsibility.  

The Huskies fan base might be most eager to see Ale play regularly just so it can serenade him with "Oooooo-loo-mooooo!"

From the above photo accompanying this story — he's shown at the far right wearing No. 68 with his arm raised triumphantly — Ale appears to have an infectious and enthusiastic personality.

With the UW football team in a pandemic pause, Husky Maven is selecting a starting lineup for the restart, whenever that might be. 

Here's the breakdown at left guard and how Ale fits into the competition:

Leading LG candidates: Ulumoo Ale, 6-6, 352, sophomore; Luke Wattenberg, 6-5, 297, senior; Matteo Mele, 6-5, 305, sophomore; Myles Murao, 6-2, 304, freshman; Cole Norgaard, 6-5, 285, junior.

LG starting experience: Luke Wattenberg, 27 games as the LG first-teamer after 5 games at LT starter. 

Our selection: Ale. He's the biggest Husky on the roster. A husky Husky. He was the backup left guard and played in all 13 games in 2019 as a redshirt freshman. He's seasoned now. With his super-sized body, he easily could slide into a tackle slot. Yet the UW seems determined to keep him at left guard if only to scare the wits out of opposing teams once they pick up this runaway train pulling out of his stance and come lumbering around the corner. He's the second sophomore on our UW line, joining Victor Curne. With his rhythmic name and an infectious personality (again see Ale in photo, at right), he could become a certifiable fan favorite. 

Other options: Wattenberg, the starter for every game over the past two seasons, could return to left guard from center should the Huskies somehow struggle to move the ball with its initial lineup and someone such as Mele or Murao show himself ready to hike the ball as the first-teamer. Wattenberg, however, was moved to center for a reason — senior leadership. 

Greatest Husky LG: Benji Olson. He remains the Huskies' only two-time, first-team AP All-American among its linemen. He started 35 games, all but three coming at left guard, the others on the right side. He didn't even play as a senior, forgoing his final UW season to enter the NFL draft. Closing out his college career, Olson made it near impossible for defenders to get to his quarterback, giving up the fewest amount of sacks in the conference in 1997. He spent 10 seasons in the NFL with Tennessee.

Other legendary UW LGs: Mike Zandofsky, 41-game starter, 21 at left guard in 1985-88; Rick Mallory, 23-game starter at left guard after opening three times as a Huskies TE; Phil Foreman, 1978 Rose Bowl starter and 39-game regular; Rick Redman, consensus first-team AP All-American left guard in 1963 and 1964; Chuck Allen, the starter on the 1960 and 1961 Rose Bowl teams; Milt Boharth, a second-team AP All-American pick in 1953; and Ray Frankowski, a consensus All-American in 1941. 

The UW Starting Lineup:

Left tackle — Victor Curne

Left guard — Ulumoo Ale

Center — Luke Wattenberg

Right guard 

Right tackle — Henry Bainivalu

Tight end

Tight end

Wide receiver

Wide receiver

Running back

Quarterback

Kicker

Punter

Outside linebacker

Defensive tackle

Defensive tackle

Outside linebacker

Inside linebacker

Inside linebacker

Cornerback

Cornerback

Nickel back

Strong safety

Free safety

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
monkeyarms
monkeyarms

A 6'6" 352lb guard....frickin' wow!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Paolo Banchero Passes on UW, Countless Others to Play for Duke

Prized Seattle big man makes somewhat surprising decision after most recruiting analysts had him pegged for Kentucky.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Safety First: Terrific Tommie Smith Might Have Been an Even Better Husky TailBack

We catch up with the defensive standout from the UW's 1991 national championship team who dares to dream about what else he could have done in his college career.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Choosing the UW Starting Lineup: The Center Has to be Great

The Huskies' scrimmage snapper has always been one of the team's most critical jobs, demanding a lot of concentration. See who's in line for this assignment.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

More Pac-12 Football Defections at Arizona; Washington Still Has a Full Roster

The player free-for-all in the conference picks up speed as the Schooler brothers leave the Wildcats and enter the transfer portal. The Huskies haven't lost a player yet.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Scoutlook: Examining Ulofoshio's HS Highlights to See Why He Was Missed

Coming out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Edefuan Ulofoshio was overlooked by all major college football programs. Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller tries to find out why.

Trevor Mueller

SI All-American Deems Washington State as LB Heaven for UW, Others

One-fifth of nationally highlighted backers hail from fertile Seattle-Tacoma recruiting area.

Dan Raley

Let the Roster Wars Begin: USC's Tufele First to Bolt; Will Husky be Next?

The Huskies wait and watch as others encourage NCAA to let football players transfer to teams pushing ahead with fall schedules.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Here's the NFL Scorecard for a Determined Ex-Husky: Dissly 2, Adversity 0

Former Washington tight end uses his Montana resolve to work his way though his physical challenges as a pro football player.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

If the UW Could Have Played One Game This Fall, Who Would You Pick?

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Kaila Olin breaks down three games that will be missed more than any other amid the pandemic cancellations and postponements.

Kaila Olin

Choosing the UW Football Starting Lineup for a Restart: Left Tackle

The first of 24 starting selections to help new Husky coach Jimmy Lake launch his first season in charge.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley