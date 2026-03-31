In Husky Numbers Game, Williams Has New Identity

Demond Williams Jr. officially said good bye to former University of Washington running back Jonah Coleman.

On Monday, the Husky quarterback claimed Coleman's old jersey No. 1 and made it his own, discarding 2, which he had worn the past two seasons.

There was no word if Williams went rummaging through his ex-teammate's old locker and found anything else worth keeping.

No, with spring football about to begin on Tuesday, the ritual of the new guys choosing numbers and the old guys swapping out their numbers and assuming a new identity took place with the latest roster release -- and the fact that Williams will go forward as No. 1 was the big news.

Coleman put 1 to good use for the Huskies by coming up with a 1,000-yard rushing season in 2024 and a 15-touchdown showing last year.

Before that, former Husky wide receiver Rome Odunze swapped out his original No. 16 for 1 and eventually turned into an All-American selection and a first-round NFL draft pick.

It's all in having the number add up to greatness.

No sooner than Williams gave up No. 2, his leading returning receiver, Dezmen Roebuck, scooped it up and rid himself of No. 81.

Dezmen Roebuck was one of the Huskies' most productive freshmen while wearing No. 81. . | Dave Sizer photo

In other prominent jersey swaps, which involved none of the UW offensive linemen, junior linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah will return when healthy as No. 0, giving up 3 in the process.

Three then was claimed by safety Rylon Dillard-Allen, who wore No. 18 last season as a freshman.

Redshirt freshman D'Aryhian Clemons not only switched positions, from cornerback to running back, he traded No. 28 for 20.

The two transfer running backs, Jayden Limar from Oregon and Trey Cooley from Troy, both recovering from surgeries, will wear No. 22 and 17, respectively, when they gain medical clearance.

Mississippi State transfer Kai McClendon, likewise mending from knee surgery, will wear No. 18, which is a little unusual for a defensive tackle.

Of the incoming freshmen, edge rusher Derek Colman-Brusa selected No. 5, which is what departed edge Zach Durfee pulled on last season.

New running back Brian Bonner Jr. chose a number that hasn't been a mainstream selection at his position in Montlake, going with No. 34.

Freshman quarterback Derek Zammit will answer to No. 15, which was worn by last season's backup QB Kai Horton.

New defensive tackle T.I. Umu-Cais will take the field in No. 64, which should see a lot of time.

And freshman tight end Sam Vihlidal will wear No. 88, which was worn last season by tight end Quentin Moore, which means he better have some blocking skills.