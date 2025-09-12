Injured High-Profile Huskies Were In Uniform For UC Davis Game
Number 9 came out of the tunnel at Husky Stadium and participated in all of the pregame activities for the University of Washington football team before last weekend's match-up with UC Davis, creating a bit of a stir.
No, it wasn't vaunted quarterback Michael Penix Jr. back for more in his trademark jersey, one he wore so confidently in Montlake just two seasons ago.
Nor was it cornerback Thaddeus Dixon, who turned No. 9 into a highly visible shirt for the Huskies during the 2024 season by making numerous big plays and offering theatrical celebrations, and actually wears No. 1 for North Carolina now.
And, no, all eyes weren't focused on freshman quarterback Dash Beierly, who pulls on that digit now yet is deep into a redshirt season and far from ready to run the UW offense on game day.
Somewhat surprisingly, Jacob Manu showed up in No. 9, dressed and ready to go.
At least the Arizona transfer and the one-time All-Pac-12 linebacker was able to stretch out and move through the various linebacker drills before retiring to the sideline to watch the Huskies put together an overly decisive 70-10 victory without him and other prominent types actively involved.
"I tell these guys that if you have the privilege to go to the team hotel the night before, you have the duty to wear your full pads on game day," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "Those guys are getting very close."
This past Saturday night, fellow linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, a freshman in jersey No. 23, and senior defensive tackle Jayvon Parker, wearing No. 94, likewise pulled on game-day uniforms for the first time and each took another symbolic step toward playing again following surgery.
The 5-foot-11, 225-pound Manu and the 6-foot-3, 330-pound Parker, both potential starters, are recovering from knee and Achilles tendon injuries suffered in games last season, respectively, and are much closer to being medically cleared.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Rainey-Sale, who was considered the prized player of the latest UW recruiting class but is coming off knee surgery to repair a high school issue, is probably a month behind those other two in getting the go-ahead to play without restrictions.
A good bet is Manu and Parker could be available for the Ohio State game at Husky Stadium on Sept. 27.
Still, each of them felt compelled to dress for the UC Davis game and go through the preparation as if they were playing, with each of them encouraged to do so by the coaching staff with one notable stipulation.
"These guys want to wear their pads, they want to be dressed and ready to go for a game -- we don't give them their helmets," Fisch said. "But they do get the opportunity to be part of the team."
