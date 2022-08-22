Imagine If He Was Healthy: Ulofoshio Picks Up Another Accolade

Showing how widespread his college football reputation has grown, University of Washington linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio on Monday turned up on the second unit of the Associated Press preseason All-America team.

Yes, he is still injured.

No, he likely won't return until the latter half of the upcoming season.

Still, Ulofoshio commands the respect of those who follow the game closely, receiving enough votes to be considered one of the NCAA's top 54 players entering the upcoming season.

A 6-foot-1, 235-pound junior from Las Vegas, Ulofoshio is recovering from a knee injury incurred during winter workouts, this after missing the last half of the 2021 season with an arm injury, both mishaps requiring surgery.

New UW coach Kalen DeBoer can only envision what his defense will look like once this defensive leader and former second-team All-Pac-12 selection receives clearance to play again.

"He'll miss the first half or more of the season," DeBoer said when fall camp began. "I would expect that. You've got to be careful, too. You do these things to make sure you're preparing him for success down the road."

Even in recovery, Ulofoshio is still very much a very vocal part of this UW team, as shown in the accompanying Twitter video.

Ulofoshio is among a half-dozen Pac-12 players chosen, joining USC offensive guard Andre Vorees, USC wide receiver Jordan Addison and Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell, all first-unit selections; and Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III and Arizona punter Kyle Ostendorp, both second-teamers.

The. AP preseason All-America team story can be accessed here and the entire team is listed below.

AP PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB — Bryce Young, jr., Alabama. RBs — Bijan Robinson, jr., Texas; TreVeyon Henderson, soph., Ohio State. OTs — Peter Skoronski, jr., Northwestern; Paris Johnson Jr., jr., Ohio State. OGs — Andre Vorees, sixth-year, USC; Caleb Chandler, sixth-year, Louisville. C — Jarrett Patterson, sr., Notre Dame. TE — Brock Bowers, soph., Georgia. WRs — Jordan Addison, jr., USC; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, jr., Ohio State; Kayshon Boutte, jr., LSU. All-purpose — Deuce Vaughn, jr., Kansas State. PK — Jake Moody, sr., Michigan.

Defense

ERs — Will McDonald IV, sr., Iowa State; Isaiah Foseky, sr., Notre Dame. DL — Bryan Bresee, jr., Clemson; Jalen Carter, jr., Georgia. LBs — Will Anderson Jr., jr., Alabama; Noah Sewell, jr., Oregon; Jack Campbell, sr., Iowa. CBs — Kelee Ringo, soph., Georgia; Eli Ricks, jr., Alabama. S — Jordan Battle, jr., Alabama; Antonio Johnson, jr., Texas A&M. DB — Riley Moss, sr., Iowa. P — Adam Korsak, sr., Rutgers.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB — C.J. Stroud, jr., Ohio State. RBs — Braelon Allen, soph., Wisconsin; Sean Tucker, jr., Syracuse. OTs — Connor Galvin, sr., Baylor; Dawand Jones, sr., Ohio State. OGs — O'Cyrus Torrence, sr., Florida; Emil Ekiyor, sr., Alabama. C — John Michael Schmitz, sixth-year, Minnesota. TE — Michael Mayer, jr., Notre Dame. WRs — Xavier Worthy, soph., Texas; Josh Downs, jr., North Carolina; A.T. Perry, sr., Wake Forest. All-purpose player — Jahmyr Gibbs, jr., Alabama. Kicker — Harrison Mevis, jr., Missouri

Defense

ERs — Myles Murphy, jr., Clemson; Nolan Smith, sr., Georgia. DL — Calijah Kancey, jr., Pittsburgh; Siaki Ika, junior, Baylor. LBs — Nick Herbig, jr., Wisconsin; Andre Carter II, sr., Army; Edefuan Ulofoshio, jr., Washington. CBs — Cam Smith, jr., South Carolina; Clark Phillips III, Jr., Utah. S — Brandon Joseph, jr., Notre Dame; Jalen Catalon, jr., Arkansas. DB — Jammie Robinson, sr., Florida State. P — Kyle Ostendorp, jr., Arizona.

