Instant Reaction: Huskies Add Depth Through Transfer Portal

The Washington Huskies dipped into the transfer portal to scoop up former Texas A & M Aggie Jeremiah Martin. Does this move signal that the Huskies have moved on from the hope of signing JT Tuimoloau?

Jimmy Lake has showed NFL general manager chops this offseason in picking up multiple veteran players through the transfer portal, the latest Jeremiah Martin from Texas A&M.

The Husky coach has succeeded in adding depth to his roster with quarterback Patrick O'Brien (Colorado State), Ja'Lynn Polk (Texas Tech) and Martin while it remains to be seen whether any of the newcomers can become starters.

The addition of Martin also might signal that the Huskies have moved on from Eastside Catholic High School's J.T. Tuimoloau. Considered the top defensive player among the current class of recruits had has yet to name his college choice, Tuimoloau is expected to sign with Ohio State or Alabama.

Martin possesses desirable physical attributes, such as a 6-foot-5, 262-pound frame, and he's someone who can help right away.

"The first thing that jumps off the page is Martin's athleticism," Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller said. "He's powerful off the edge. As a raw athlete, he's top shelf."

The former Aggies defender joins an aggressive, established edge-rushing trio of Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Ryan Bowman and Sav'ell Smalls. The move shores up depth behind ZTF, who could leave for the NFL if he produces at a similar level as he did last season, and Bowman, whose eligibility ends this year.

Waiting in the wings are Laiatu Latu and Draco Bynum. Latu showed promise in his freshman campaign in 2019 but he sat out this past season with an injury. Bynum has received spot duty over the past two seasons. Cooper McDonald and Bralen Trice are others in the mix.

The Huskies recently signed edge rusher Maurice Heims, who, in spite of a high ceiling, is expected to be somewhat of a long-term project. And they have a commitment from class of 2022 recruit Anthony Jones, who could be utilized as a tight end or edge rusher.

The UW signed a rather small class of 15 players. The three newcomers essentially fill spots made available by the transfers of Husky quarterback Jacob Sirmon (Central Michigan) and wide receivers Jordan Chin (Sacramento State) and Ty Jones (Fresno State).