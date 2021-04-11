Instant Reaction: Huskies Speed Up Their Game with Michigan Transfer

When Washington travels to Ann Arbor for the second game of the season, it will have a not-so-secret weapon.

The door to the University of Washington's receiver room keeps opening and closing nonstop this offseason, with former Michigan pass-catcher Giles Jackson the latest addition to its roster.

After losing Jordan Chin, Ty Jones, Puka Nacua, Marquis Spiker, and Austin Osborne, Washington has now added a pair of explosive players in Ja'Lynn Polk from Texas A&M and most recently Jackson.

In reality, the Huskies probably added two players in one with Jackson returning kickoffs and serving as a receiver.

UW coach Jimmy Lake undoubtedly will call Jackson "twitchy," meaning he has picked up a player who has a highly developed and reactive skill set.

"Jackson is similar in build to the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive weapon, Tyreek Hill," said Brandon Brown Publisher of Wolverine Digest, like Husky Maven a Sports Illustrated affiliate. "Obviously Giles isn't as fast as Hill, but build-wise, ability-wise and open field-wise, that's him."

The addition of Jackson bolsters a young but unproven receiving corps that includes an elder statesman in senior Terrell Bynum, plus Jalen McMillan, Rome Odunze, Jabez Tinae, Taj Davis, Sawyer Racanelli, Ja'Lynn Polk, all classified as freshmen or redshirt freshmen because of the pandemic.

Other than Bynum, the only Husky receiver with multiple seasons at the college level is Jackson.

At Michigan, he appeared to fall out of favor in the passing game last season, leading to his frustration and departure. He watched others pass him on the depth chart during Michigan's spring football practice and he entered the transfer portal last month.

According to Brown of Wolverine Digest, Jackson wasn't properly utilized in Ann Arbor.

"I don't understand how a player can go from being one of the most electric athletes on the field as a true freshman to someone who won't contribute as a junior," Brown said. "How can this guy suddenly not be good enough to get some touches?"

With Washington's losses at the receiver position, especially with Osborne and Spiker, there was room for Jackson.

Speculation persisted all along that Jackson would end up in Seattle because this will enable him to be reunited with Vince Nunley, his cousin and former high school teammate.