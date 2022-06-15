Athlon Has Its Say, Projecting 7-5 UW Season; Too Low or Too High?

All forecasters will treat the Huskies cautiously this time after last year's flameout.

Everyone had the University of Washington football team all wrong last season. It wasn't a top 20 team, a conference contender or a bowl entry, which is what everyone thought. And had every reason to believe.

Of course, no one could foresee all of the injuries that would cripple this group, particularly on defense, knocking out both edge rushers and a linebacker — all first- or second-team All-Pac-12 selections — and the turmoil that would lead to a coaching suspension and then a couple of in-season firings.

That's a lot of stuff to deal with, all at once.

A year later, the college football prognosticators have forecast improvement for the Huskies, but cautiously so.

Athlon Sports, which has the longest-running college preview magazine, projects a 7-5 season for the UW, pegging it behind both Oregon schools in its Pac-12 divisional race, and slotting it 52nd among all teams nationwide.

Any arguments with that? Too high or too low? Are you happy or discouraged with that?

Having watched 15 spring practices and a more veteran Husky coaching staff take charge, and the roster undergo a significant weeding-out process, the general feeling here is 2021 was an anomaly. A historic disaster event, such as Hurricane Katrina, something none of us should see again any time soon.

(Full disclosure, I've been an Athlon Sports contributor for 17 years now, covering UW football and basketball for the magazine, plus the Seahawks, yet I don't have a hand in compiling their league or national forecasts.)

As he stated in the accompanying video, new coach Kalen DeBoer says he only plays for championships, not to rebuild, which is admirable.

A lot of Chris Petersen-recruited football players remain in the mix for DeBoer, sufficiently talented individuals who came to Montlake for success and they should leave feeling good about their stay here.

With any college football coaching change, early bumps along the way are expected. The legend Don James went 6-5 and 5-6 in his first two seasons at the UW before everything got turned around. Petersen had 8-6 and 7-6 teams in his first two Husky seasons before he got it rolling.

DeBoer won't go unbeaten, but he was left with a considerable amount of talent and should know what to do with it. We think he'll be better than a near break-even season.

Athlon says 7-5 for the Huskies, cautiously so. Looking at a UW schedule that leaves out USC and Utah, we think 8 or 9 regular-season wins is reasonable.

Realistically, what do you think?

