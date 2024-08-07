Isaiah Ward Wants to Hit People Until They Cry Uncle
The line of edge-rusher starting candidates for the University of Washington seemingly stretches out of Husky Stadium, across the Montlake Bridge, up the 520 corridor and into downtown Seattle, and maybe stops at the foot of Bobby Wagner's former condo.
Isaiah Ward currently leads this crush of Husky defensive humanity assembled together -- eight strong by our count -- by holding up the most impressive credentials of anyone on file and logging the most fall-camp reps so far with the No. 1 defense.
While potential running mate Zach Durfee resembles RoboCop with his sturdy build, impressive array of armor and serious glint in his eye, Ward comes off as slender, unadorned by thick braces and even a little on the laidback side.
What the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Ward decidedly has in his favor is a family history and a track record.
He's the nephew of Wagner, the former Seattle Seahawks linebacker standout and future Hall of Famer now playing out his NFL career with the Washington Commanders -- they just missed living in the same city together for football purposes -- and says some of that man's greatness, or at least his vast knowledge, has rubbed off on him.
“He taught me everything I know,” Isaiah Ward said this week, “from pass rushing, to stopping the run block, all that.”
Ward came to Montlake with his older brother, Anthony, who spent two seasons as a UW linebacker for Jimmy Lake before transferring to Arizona to join his brother and then returning to the Huskies for a second stint. The Wards both played at Colony High School in Ontario, California, same as Wagner.
Just a sophomore in class standing, Isaiah Ward had a breakthrough 2023 season for Arizona by starting 11 of 13 games and closing with his most dominant performance against Oklahoma with 5 tackles, including a late strip sack that enabled the Wildcats to preserve a one-touchdown lead before turning it into a 38-24 Alamo Bowl victory.
It's unclear whether the brothers consulted Wagner about making the big move to Seattle by following Jedd Fisch from Arizona to the UW, but they definitely included Bobby's sister and their mother, Nakima, in those discussions. She's a flight attendant for Delta Airlines who regularly comes to thie city as part of her work.
"We had a good conversation, my mom and dad, just about the ups and downs of coming here," Ward said. "My mom was really excited. She works out here. ... We all sat down and made that decision together."
This Ward appears to have solidified himself at one Husky edge-rusher spot, with the season opener against Weber State three and a half weeks out. The only real mystery is who will line up opposite him as the other starter.
The 6-foot-5, 256-pound Durfee would seem to be an obvious choice to open opposite Ward, but he hasn't engaged in any fall camp contact yet because he's coming off elbow surgery. Other edge contenders are Arizona transfer Russell Davis II. Lance Holtzclaw, Maurice Heims, Jacob Lane, Sacramento State transfer Deshawn Lynch, Voi Tunuufi and Miami transfer Jayden Wayne.
Ward finds himself plenty motivated by having the opportunity to ply his trade with UW defensive-line coach Jason Kaufusi and defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, both of whom he believes will get him ready to be an NFL player some day, same as his uncle. Meantime, he understands he needs more weight on his slim frame, a significant number of pounds.
"I want to get to at least 240, " he said. "Get a little size to throw people around and stuff like that."
Uncle Bobby no doubt would approve of a larger and more physical Isaiah Ward.
