The Oregon-produced defensive lineman has been slow to move up the depth chart.

The Washington-Arkansas State football game was nearly over when the visitors tried a first-down running play. Draco Bynum and Jeremiah Martin brought the guy down for a 4-yard gain.

With the game way out of hand at Husky Stadium, a play such as this typically wouldn't mean much to anyone in the big scheme of things.

It did to Bynum — it's still his only career tackle.

A 6-foot-4 and 280-pound junior, the defensive lineman from Wilsonville, Oregon, has spent four long seasons in the UW football program trying to move up and make a breakthrough.

Bynum has been used sparingly playing behind the likes of Tuli Letuligasenoa, the departed Taki Taimani (to Oregon), Faatui Tuitele, Jacob Bandes, Noa Ngalu and last season's newcomers Voi Tunuufi and Kuao Peihopa.

With a new Husky head coach in Kalen DeBoer and a defensive-line coach in Inoke Breckterfield, Bynum might be best positioned to overcome any preconceived notions anyone might have regarding where he belongs on the depth chart and in the rotation.

He's a player who would have been best advised to attack the offseason with more intensity than before with the idea of impressing the new coaching staff and making inroads.

The defensive tackle was one of two Bynums on the UW roster until the senior wide receiver named Terrell (no relation), a California native, part-time starter and regular contributor, transferred to USC for the coming season.

Draco Bynum (59) heads to practice with Faatui Tuitele (99) and the departed Taki Taimani (94). Dan Raley

With spring practice a few days away, we're offering intel and observations gathered on the UW football personnel in a series of stories on every scholarship player from No. 0 to 99. We'll review each Husky's previous starting experience, if applicable, and determine what comes next under DeBoer.

As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football beginning for everyone, including the Huskies' No. 59.

Bynum arrived at the UW after winning a 2017 Under Armour Big Man Challenge weight event in Los Angeles and playing in the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Game in San Antonio's Alamodome. Heady credentials, for sure. Yet his strength didn't guarantee him college success.

He redshirted as a Husky true freshman, appeared in three games the following season that included snaps in the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl against Boise State, pulled a solo game appearance in 2020 and got on the field three more times last season, including in the season-ending Colorado and WSU games.

Bynum has that lone tackle to show for it. He should aim for another 5 to 10 more this season. Mostly, he needs to wrap his arms around playing time.

UW Starter or Not: Bynum faces a significant challenge to become a starter, especially with the Husky defensive line under the microscope as a position area in need of major improvement. He's at a personal crossroads for how much of an impact he's going to make as a collegian. Bynum should aim for getting on the field on game day for meaningful minutes and go from there.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven