It's Not a Stretch to Say Bookie Radley-Hiles is Enjoying Husky Football

The new nickelback is taking full advantage of all of the program's impromptu spa services.

Bookie Radley-Hiles hasn't had a chance to offer a public review of his new college football surroundings, the University of Washington, in comparison to his old, Oklahoma, but he seems to be enjoying himself.

Since transferring in, the veteran nickelback with plenty of swagger so far has been a lot like an eager tourist on his first cruise ship, trying to sample all of the program's spa services.

He might tell everyone back home that he's uncovered the football version of Club Med.

For that matter, Radley-Hiles wasn't part of UW spring practice for more than a couple of days back in April when a trainer approached him on the football field mid-practice and gave him a deep-muscle neck massage on the spot.

He seemed to enjoy it so much, he might as well have been the family dog getting his belly scratched and feverishly thumping his legs to demonstrate how much pleasure this gave him.

From the expression on the appreciative player's face, he was suddenly a new man without having to schedule an appointment somewhere at the University of Washington Medical Center or even pay a visit indoors to the football program's state-of-the-art training room. It was like an Amazon doorstep delivery.

On Saturday morning, Bookie momentarily left the hustle and bustle of the frenetic Husky defensive-back drills and plopped down on the ground where he got a full body treatment from an attentive trainer.

For the next couple of minutes, as shown in the above video, the other man repeatedly twisted, turned and yanked on this new Husky football player and California native, rearranging all of his tendons and muscles.

The impromptu session was intense, demanding and rigorous, all at once.

In fact, this well-schooled Husky football physical therapist pulled so hard on Radley-Hile's limbs, no one would have been surprised had this 5-foot-9 defender jumped to his feet and instantly measured two or more inches taller.

Oklahoma certainly is a big-time school that likely supplies all kinds of fringe benefits, but there's no way the Sooners provide these sort of comforts.

Radley-Hiles no doubt is now wondering whether he can get an in-practice facial or manicure.

Ever so grateful, Bookie, a man with a swagger, heartily shook hands and then went looking for his next interception.

