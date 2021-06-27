Offseason Daydream: Sirmon Perfectly Suited for Shootout in Husky Corral

If a UW linebacker could turn into an old Western gunslinger, we have just the guy.

Jackson Sirmon wears a gold helmet, not a cowboy hat.

Hip pads rather than six-shooters.

Rides an exercise bike, not a horse.

Always has the back of Eddie Ulofoshio, his Wyatt Earp.

Will go 10 paces with anyone any time at Husky Stadium, one of college football's OK Corrals.

While the University of Washington sophomore inside linebacker showed up clean-shaven throughout the recent spring practice, Sirmon's distinctive look for the 2020 season remains uncanny and unforgettable, and we're hoping his haunting appearance might return this fall.

For four games last fall, Sirmon was the Huskies' Doc Holliday.

Specifically the Val Kilmer version of the noted gunslinger, gambler and dentist as portrayed in the 1993 Hollywood film "Tombstone."

Wispy handlebar mustache and soul patch accessory.

Glint in his eye, chip on the shoulder.

Ready to draw on an opponent at first flinch.

Val Kilmer had a distinctive Doc Holliday look. Publicity photo

To make this offseason and maybe ridiculous daydream work, Sirmon, son of the University of California defensive coordinator and former UW assistant coach Peter Sirmon, comes off as a natural tough guy, somebody who won't back down in the dusty streets of Montlake.

In media interviews, this inside backer with plenty of spine can be short or succinct in his answers, slightly impatient, brutally honest at all times.

Sirmon suffers no fools.

In another time, he would fit the criteria as a serious gun for hire.

Val Kilmer, as Doc Holliday, had a memorable appearance. Publicity photo

Holliday, on the big screen and in real life, proved to be unwavering close friends with Earp.

Sirmon is similarly loyal to Ulofoshio, the All-American candidate and his former roommate.

They stand side by side, backing down from no one.

They're unafraid of getting hurt or wounded.

They're absolutely fearless in a duel.

In the now 28-year-old movie, Kilmer utters the famous line, "I'm your huckleberry."

He says this while preparing to take on some intrusive bad guys, offering a lyrical if not fruit-flavored challenge.

It was a memorable choice of words for Kilmer, who in real life turned it into the title of his memoir and it seemed to imply, "I'm invincible."

Sirmon, clearly a spitting image of Kilmer's Doc Holliday with his previous matching facial foliage, might have to improvise some to come up with his own catchy word play.

Maybe something like, "I'm your apple core."

Or he could turn to his teammate from Texas, first name Caleb and a freshman running back, and try the following on him.

"I'm your Husky, Berry."

