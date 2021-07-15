Jacob Sirmon Likely in 2-Man Competition for Central Michigan QB Job

The former Husky will compete with a dual-threat player to become the starter.

A year ago, it wasn't out of the question to think that Jacob Sirmon might become the University of Washington starting quarterback. He'd served as the backup to Jacob Eason. He was the only Husky QB with game time.

As he entered a four-player competition, seemingly it was Sirmon's turn.

Yet the 6-foot-5, 240-pound sophomore from Bothell, Washington, wasn't the guy. He lost out to redshirt freshman Dylan Morris and watched him start the only four UW games permitted by the pandemic.

Once the short season ended in December, Sirmon packed his bags and transferred to Central Michigan, dropping down a college football level to the Mid-American Conference. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

By attrition, he is one of two leading contenders for the Chippewas starting job, going head to head with the younger and much shorter Daniel Robinson, previously a part-time starter.

Robinson, who started four games in 2020, is 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds, more a dual-threat guy than the pro-style passer that describes Sirmon.

They expected to be pushed by others but Ty Brock retired, David Moore moved on after unsuccessfully appealing a suspension involving performance-enhancement use and former Cincinnati quarterback John Keller is recovering from being shot in the chest at a party.

Sirmon enters the competition after spending three fairly limited seasons at the UW, two of which he served as the backup. He appeared in just six games, completed 3 of 4 passes for 28 yards and rushed 4 times for zero yards.

He's never had to play with a game on the line and face a fierce pass rush. He just mopped up for the Huskies.

Richardson from Miami, Florida, completed 63 of 99 passes for 714 yards and 4 touchdowns, with 2 interceptions, before he went out with an injury. A redshirt freshman, he's been on the roster for two seasons.

The only other quarterback on the CMU roster is Tyler Pape, an incoming freshman, so the competition figures to come down to Sirmon and Richardson.

Sirmon was the second quarterback from Bothell High School in the Seattle suburbs to join a MAC school, joining Ross Bowers, who played two seasons for Northern Illinois after leaving California. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Bowers, however, re-entered the transfer portal last month and is seeking yet another new school.

