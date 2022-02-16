Skip to main content

UW Fresh Start (No. 11): McMillan Should Flourish From Fresno Connection

The wide receiver was one of the first to show Husky loyalty.

Jalen McMillan had a choice of breaking off the route or going deep.

Once the season ended, he easily could have bailed on the University of Washington football program after its second coaching change in three seasons and started over new somewhere else.

With likely a new quarterback throwing to him next season whatever he did, McMillan would have surprised no one had he hit the transfer portal because of all the rampant change.

However, the sophomore wide receiver decided to stay put in Seattle. He assumed a leadership role for the Huskies, one of the first players to publicly declare his intentions to stay in early January. It was his team and he wasn't walking away.

In Kalen DeBoer's favor, McMillan already was acquainted with him. He'd been recruited by the coach when they both were in Fresno, California — the receiver as a national recruit, DeBoer as the new Fresno State leader — and knew what he was getting with him.

The highly regarded pass-catcher has become a starting point for the new coaching staff to put the Huskies back together. He represents an important piece for DeBoer's wide-open offense that will be installed.

Stanford Game-Winner
8
Gallery
8 Images

Less than two months to spring practice, we're offering our insight on the UW personnel in a series of stories on every scholarship player from No. 0 to 99. We'll review each Husky's starting experience, if applicable, and determine what comes next.

As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football beginning for everyone, including the Huskies' No. 11. Yet DeBoer knows this guy's game well and has to be enthused he finally gets a chance to coach him.

Read More

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound McMillan returns as the UW's leading receiver in terms of yardage with 470, 55 more than the equally talented Rome Odunze. He was second best in terms of number of receptions with 39, two fewer than Odunze. McMillan caught 3 touchdown passes, one less than his running mate.

With DeBoer's expected offensive prowess, It's not out of the question that these two might double their receiving stats this coming season.

Jimmy Lake's misfiring pro-style offense last season did McMillan and Odunze no favors at all. 

McMillan must be enthused that he stands to benefit as much as anyone by what's coming.

UW Starter or Not: McMillan started 9 of 12 games this past season, his misses coming only because of a hand injury. He won't leave the lineup again if he can stay healthy. Should all go well, he stands to have two seasons of prolific numbers and moves on to a promising NFL career. McMillan might be DeBoer's top honors candidate at this point.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Jalen McMillan gets a reminder of who he plays for.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 11): McMillan Should Flourish From Fresno Connection

11 seconds ago
Ulumoo Ale celebrates an Apple Cup victory in 2019.
Football

Ulumoo Ale Hopes to Benefit Like Others From UW Position Change

1 hour ago
Myles Gaskin pops through a hole against the Jags.
Husky Legends

Myles Gaskin's Birthday Wish Would Be NFL Job Security

18 hours ago
Sign advertising 2020 NFL Combine.
Husky Legends

4 Huskies Among 324 NFL Combine Invitees

23 hours ago
Dylan Morris had two critical fumbles in the Colorado loss.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 9): Morris Won't Roll Over and Easily Give Up QB Job

Feb 15, 2022
Harvey Blanks was an unforgettable UW football player.
Husky Legends

Harvy Blanks (1948-2022) Took the Hard Road to Husky Hall of Fame

Feb 14, 2022
Bralen Trice hauls down ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 8): Trice is Nice, But Better Than Tryon?

Feb 14, 2022
Taylor Rapp proposes to his girlfriend Dani Johnson after the Super Bowl.
Husky Legends

Rapp Celebrates a Super Bowl Win, Goes into Overtime to Propose

Feb 13, 2022