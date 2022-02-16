The wide receiver was one of the first to show Husky loyalty.

Jalen McMillan had a choice of breaking off the route or going deep.

Once the season ended, he easily could have bailed on the University of Washington football program after its second coaching change in three seasons and started over new somewhere else.

With likely a new quarterback throwing to him next season whatever he did, McMillan would have surprised no one had he hit the transfer portal because of all the rampant change.

However, the sophomore wide receiver decided to stay put in Seattle. He assumed a leadership role for the Huskies, one of the first players to publicly declare his intentions to stay in early January. It was his team and he wasn't walking away.

In Kalen DeBoer's favor, McMillan already was acquainted with him. He'd been recruited by the coach when they both were in Fresno, California — the receiver as a national recruit, DeBoer as the new Fresno State leader — and knew what he was getting with him.

The highly regarded pass-catcher has become a starting point for the new coaching staff to put the Huskies back together. He represents an important piece for DeBoer's wide-open offense that will be installed.

Less than two months to spring practice, we're offering our insight on the UW personnel in a series of stories on every scholarship player from No. 0 to 99. We'll review each Husky's starting experience, if applicable, and determine what comes next.

As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football beginning for everyone, including the Huskies' No. 11. Yet DeBoer knows this guy's game well and has to be enthused he finally gets a chance to coach him.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound McMillan returns as the UW's leading receiver in terms of yardage with 470, 55 more than the equally talented Rome Odunze. He was second best in terms of number of receptions with 39, two fewer than Odunze. McMillan caught 3 touchdown passes, one less than his running mate.

With DeBoer's expected offensive prowess, It's not out of the question that these two might double their receiving stats this coming season.

Jimmy Lake's misfiring pro-style offense last season did McMillan and Odunze no favors at all.

McMillan must be enthused that he stands to benefit as much as anyone by what's coming.

UW Starter or Not: McMillan started 9 of 12 games this past season, his misses coming only because of a hand injury. He won't leave the lineup again if he can stay healthy. Should all go well, he stands to have two seasons of prolific numbers and moves on to a promising NFL career. McMillan might be DeBoer's top honors candidate at this point.

