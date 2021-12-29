Ja'Lynn Polk Promises Postseason Return for Huskies Next Year

Finally a University of Washington wide receiver with something to say other than farewell.

On Tuesday, sophomore pass-catcher Ja'Lynn Polk took stock of a college football postseason without the Huskies involved and on social media he vowed that would change.

"FEEL ME WHEN I SAY THIS ... WE WILL BE PLAYING NEXT YEAR AROUND THIS TIME."

Polk, who transferred in from Texas Tech, offered this statement amid another wave of wide receivers fleeing the program, the second in two seasons, with seven players at that position moving on from the UW over 12 months.

Senior Terrell Bynum and sophomore Sawyer Racanelli recently hit the transfer portal, their departures coming after fellow UW pass-catchers Puka Nacua (BYU), Austin Osborne (Bowling Green), Marquis Spiker (Portland State), Jordan Chin (Sacramento State) and Ty Jones (Fresno State) chose to go elsewhere following the 2020 season.

Most left in search of more playing time.

As a welcome newcomer from the Big 12 where he spent his true freshman year, Polk inadvertently experienced a season as shortchanged as any for a UW player this past fall.

On the first play of the season against Montana, Polk came up with a 13-yard reception and suffered a chest injury all at once. He was taken for surgery and missed the next nine games.

In his first appearance post-injury, Polk was summoned from the bench and caught a 55-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Morris in the fourth quarter against Colorado.

He ended the season by starting and catching 2 passes for 41 yards against Washington State in the Apple Cup.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver from Lufkin, Texas, finished with season totals of 5 catches for 114 yards and that lone score in Boulder, Colorado.

As sportswriter Mike Vorel suggested, he and plenty of others would like to see what Ja'Lynn Polk can do over a full season in Seattle in new coach Kalen DeBoer's wide-open offense, especially in that bowl game he promised.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven