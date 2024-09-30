Javon Parker Suffers Season-Ending Achilles Injury
Continuing the string of incredibly bad luck for the University of Washington's football-playing twins, defensive tackle Jayvon Parker suffered an Achilles tendon tear at Rutgers -- and thus joins his brother on the sideline with a season-ending injury.
On Friday night, this 6-foot-3, 297-pound Parker went down early in the fourth quarter while tackling Scarlet Knights running back Samuel Brown V on a 3-yard run during the UW's 21-18 loss.
The Detroit native had to be helped from the field by teammates and trainers and, once the game ended, he had to be carried up a steep incline to the locker room after he was unable to negotiate the hallway on crutches.
Parker had recovered from an unspecified spring football injury to become a force up front and help the Huskies limit opponents to 121.8 yards rushing per game.
"Obviously, I feel for Jayvon," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "He worked extremely hard to get back."
Fisch said during spring ball that he and his staff had identified Parker as a potential starter, something he still hasn't enjoyed because of his injuries. After sitting out the season opener against Weber State, Parker returned to appear in four games and finished with 10 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and a half sack.
Three years into the UW program, Jayvon and Armon Parker still haven't played in a Husky game together because of their rash of injuries.
The 6-foot-3, 312-pound Armon Parker suffered a knee injury in 2022 while playing pick-up basketball before even arriving at the UW, a mishap that kept him out of all of his freshman season. He was hurt again, possibly incurring another knee injury, early in this past spring practice and ruled out for the season.
"I feel for them," Fisch said. "They work extremely hard. They come with great attitudes every day. Those are freak injuries that occurred."
In recent seasons, linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala and former edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui likewise have suffered Achilles injuries.
Fisch hopes to have both Parkers back for spring football practice in April.
