Washington football coaches presented the team's lineman of the year award, a handsome glass trophy mounted on a wooden base, and the selection signified a changing of the guard.

Sophomore Jaxson Kirkland's name was called.

This was no small feat considering the young Portland product played on a veteran offensive line featuring eventual first-team, All-Pac-12 picks in senior Nick Harris at center and senior Trey Adams at left tackle, who would both become repeat selections.

The UW coaches' actions determined Kirkland had a better year.

Already a 25-game starter at right guard for the Huskies, Kirkland later received second-team, All-Pac-12 recognition by Pro Football Focus but oddly the league's coaches bypassed him when tabulating their own listing.

From here on, though, the 6-foot-7, 323-pounder and his talents in the trenches will be near impossible to ignore.

"I think he's a great offensive lineman," Harris said. "The way he attacks practice, he just wants to get better. He wants to finish. He pretty much wants to make people's lives miserable on the football field."

Kirkland comes from strong-willed Huskies genes. He's the son of Dean Kirkland, a UW starting guard from 1988 to 1990, a Rose Bowl participant and a team captain. They wear the same number (51). They bring the same hard-nosed approach.

"He's already talking about the offseason and how he's going to get better and lead the team," said Dean Kirkland, a Portland developer. "He's got great feet and heavy hands. He boxes in the offseason and that helps with hand-eye coordination. He's a badass. He's nasty."

With his huge frame and great mobility, Jaxson Kirkland stands to be a better pro prospect than his old man, who was drafted in the 11th round by the Buffalo Bills and spent a year on the practice squad.

"I've been really impressed with Jaxson Kirkland," NFL draft analyst Rob Rang said. "He has the ability to play either side. He's a big athlete. He appears to be a tough kid. I'm really intrigued by him."

While he's found his niche at guard so far in the college ranks, this Kirkland has the body to play left tackle, the money position in the pros.

Kirkland will be given full consideration for moving to tackle at some point, but nothing's been decided, Huskies offensive-line coach Scott Huff said. After missing the Apple Cup with an injury, Kirkland should line up at right guard again for Saturday's Vegas Bowl against Boise State.

"He plays great at guard; he's really good," Huff said. "We'll look down the road at moving him out to tackle. We'll see. We've talked about him. That's a question for down the road."

Harris, for one, prefers watching Kirkland use his size to dominate at that guard position. It doesn't grow old for him. It's entertaining, if not unfair.

"Guard is such close quarters, he uses his length and gets on guys fast," he center said. "He just shuts them down from the beginning."