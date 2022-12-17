Jaxson Kirkland Earns Huskies' Highest Individual Honor Yet

Jaxson Kirkland slowly but surely has worked his way back into the good graces of people everywhere who judge college football talent.

This week, USA TODAY Sports' 52-player All-America team made Kirkland the highest-recognized Husky off Kalen DeBoer's first roster in Montlake by placing him on its second offensive unit.

The 6-foot-7, 340-pound senior from Vancouver, Washington, had dropped off the college radar somewhat when, in order, he injured an ankle in 2021 that required offseason surgery, entered the NFL draft and withdrew his name, and finally missed the UW's first two games, specifically the opener because of NCAA mandate.

Not to mention, Kirkland changed positions, from offensive tackle to left guard for his second Husky outing this season against Stanford at the suggestion of the new coaching staff.

A year ago, the accomplished Husky lineman showed up on various mock drafts as a possible first-rounder. He's still working on regaining some of that high regard, yet he's more often considered a middle-round selection these days — with the chance, of course, to raise his stock at the NFL combine and in at least one college all-star game, having been invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The USA All-America team represents Kirkland's fourth individual honor since the regular season ended, coming after he was named to the third unit of the Associated Press All-America team, first-team All-Pac-12 as voted by the coaches and second-team All-Pac-12 by Pro Football Focus.

UW sophomore wide receiver Rome Odunze joined Kirkland on the AP All-America third team and coaches' All-Pac-12 first team, and was named first-team All-Pac-12 by PFF.

Kirkland, Odunze and the rest of the Huskies currently are practicing for their Alamo Bowl appearance on Dec. 29 against Texas in San Antonio.

