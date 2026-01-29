Jayvon Parker Transfers To Another Big Ten School

If he had to have a fresh start, it seems only appropriate that former University of Washington defensive tackle Jayvon Parker would end up on the East Coast ,not all that far from where he played his last meaningful football game.

On Thursday, the 6-foot-3, 330-pound Parker, one of a set of twins from Detroit, revealed that he has signed with another Big Ten school in Maryland.

No word if his sibling Armon, who's also in the transfer portal after playing defensive tackle at the UW, will join him or end up somewhere else.

Jayvon Parker will try to rekindle his college football career with the Terrapins after it stalled out the past couple of seasons because of multiple injuries.

In September 2024, he suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon tear at Rutgers, which is 200 miles north of his new school. He played in only four games that season, which enabled him to redshirt.

Last season, this Parker was unavailable except for three snaps at Michigan, when Jedd Fisch's coaching staff put him on the field alongside Armon in their home state with family members at the game.

Should Jayvon apply for and receive an injury waiver for this past season's travails, he would be part of the Maryland team that will play at Husky Stadium in 2027.

Over four seasons at the UW, Parker appeared in 26 games, all as a reserve. player, and finished with 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack and a half.

Had he returned to the Huskies, he would have been a strong candidate to become a starter on the defensive line.

Yet it appears Parker felt he needed a fresh start and he entered the transfer portal shortly before it closed on January 16, not long after Armon made a move.

The Parkers came to Washington in 2022, discovered by then recruiting coordinator Courtney Morgan, who had held the same role for Michigan before Kalen DeBoer brought him to Montlake.

Jayvon Parker played immediately, but his brother Armon tore up a knee playing pick-up basketball at home, had surgery and sat out that first season.

Jayvon Parker (94), one of the twins, ran with the No. 1 defense much of 2024 spring ball. | Skylar Lin Visuals

In 2023, the brothers both were healthy but only Jayvon got on the field , appearing in 13 games for a UW team headed for the CFP national championship game.

In 2024, it was sort of a lost season for both brothers with Jayvon going down against Rutgers and Armon injured and unavailable.

This past season, the hardluck situation flipped, with Armon playing in eight games while Jayvon drew just those three Michigan plays.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: