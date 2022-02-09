The Husky edge rusher is trying to build on one career start in the SEC and Pac-12.

Obscured by typical Apple Cup excitement and a University of Washington football program in total disarray, outside linebacker Jeremiah Martin made his first college football start.

For his 43rd game in both the SEC and Pac-12, the 6-foot-3, 270-pound defender from San Bernardino, California, had his name announced over the public-address system before kickoff and he took the field for the Huskies' first defensive series against Washington State.

Martin probably deserved a little more attention for his breakthrough moment, but just reaching that threshold was progress enough. It's what he came to Seattle to do. In the 40-13 loss to the Cougars, he quietly put in his time as an edge rusher and logged a tackle.

New Husky leader Kalen DeBoer recently disclosed how limited video footage exists for some of the Husky players he inherited, making it difficult for the new head coach and his staff to adequately assess all of the returning talent up and down the roster.

Less than two months to spring practice, we're offering up any insight we might have in a series of stories on every UW scholarship player from No. 0 to 99. We'll review each Husky's starting experience, if applicable, and provide a logical timeline for him in earning a future first-team assignment or simply retaining one.

As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football start for everyone, including for the Huskies' No. 3.

Starting presumably was one of the reasons Martin left Texas A&M through the transfer portal after three seasons for Washington.

Greater responsibility as a football player was something he no doubt has required of himself all along after leaving Cajon High School as a 4-star recruit.

At Texas A&M, Martin played in plenty of big games, facing Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Clemson, Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl, North Carolina State in the Gator Bowl and North Carolina in the Orange Bowl. The Aggies just never made him a starter.



Mostly, Martin needs to get on the field more if he is to entertain any thoughts of becoming an NFL player.

At edge rusher, a healthy Zion Tupuola-Fetui, a 2020 first-team All-Pac-12 selection will command one spot.

Martin, as a senior, will seek the other role in competition with 6-foot-3, 250-pound sophomore Sav'ell Smalls, who likewise has one career start; 6-foot-4, 260-pound sophomore Bralen Trice, who has two opening assignments, starting opposite Martin in the Apple Cup; 6-foot-2, 265-pound sophomore Jordan Lolohea, and 6-foot-5, 255-pound redshirt freshman Maurice Heims.

While people continue to wait on Smalls, a former 5-star recruit, to figure it all out, there are some who advocate for Martin to be the bookend to ZTF.

"I like Martin over Smalls at this point," said Virgil Jones, a Husky edge rusher from 1987-90. "Smalls, no doubt, is the better athlete, but Martin has shown more technique and understanding of proper leverage. Three-way competition for that one spot [in] Smalls, Martin, Trice, IMHO. This is going to be an insane spring with lots of competition!"

Martin appeared in 11 of 12 games this past season, missing only the Oregon game. He finished with 13 tackles, collecting a sack at Colorado and a quarterback hurry.

Unfortunately for the Huskies, he dropped an end-zone interception against Montana that might have reversed that shocking outcome and maybe set a better tone for the season.

UW Starter or Not: Technically, Martin is a returning starter as a last man up. It's up to him to win a competitive battle with the others to retain the job. If he wants it bad enough, he'll be the starter next season. He's played against the best in the college game. It's time to play a lot. This is a critical juncture in Martin's football career — he has 12 or more Husky outings to make himself into an NFL prospect.

