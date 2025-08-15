Jim Nevelle From 1991 National Champs Returns to Montlake
At almost every practice over the past week, with the current University of Washington football players largely oblivious to their presence, one reminder after another of the Huskies' 1991 national championship team has wandered the sideline.
First former recruiting coordinator Dick Baird came through, followed by one-time tight end Mark Bruener, then linebackers coach Chris Tormey, defensive-line coach Randy Hart and finally center Jim Nevelle.
While the others were dressed in any combination of shorts, shirts and athletic pullovers as an offshoot of their past football backgrounds, Nevelle preferred a more buttoned-down look befitting the CEO and president that he is of a global telecommunications company named Mimosa.
As an industry recognized leader in his field and based in Dallas, Nevelle, 54, probably isn't awed by too much anymore, but a look at the current state of UW football gave him pause.
"Obviously, the facilities, No. 1, are just incredible compared to what we were at," said Nevelle, the Huskies' starting center in 1992 and 1993, and a back-up for the national champs. "Everybody seems to be a little bit bigger and a little bit faster."
Nevelle stood at the southern end of the East practice field watching young 330-pound Husky offensive linemen hit each other, a modern-day circumstance not lost on him.
When he was the first-team center, Nevelle played at 6-foot-2 and 290 pounds. He lined up two players down from consensus All-America offensive tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who was considered huge when he arrived as a freshman with his 6-foot-6, 300-pound frame.
"Literally, I think Lincoln would fit in as an average player with the size that these guys are coming in now," Nevelle said.
Nevelle told how he and his former teammates have marveled at the name, image and likeness incentives now in place for the current players whereas they might have received the occasional restaurant coupon passed around in the locker room.
Coming to the Huskies from Palmdale in the California desert, he joked that the Huskies wanted him only to lure the immensely gifted safety Tommie Smith, who played at a rival high school in their arid surroundings, to the UW with a familiar face.
Now a middle-aged man and way past his playing days, Nevelle seemed greatly encouraged to be back in his element in Montlake and getting a close-up look at the latest generation of Husky football players.
"It's just exciting to see the purple and gold," he said.
