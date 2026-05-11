UW Roster Review: Christian Can't Navigate Husky Minefield

A University of Washington spring practice at the Seahawks' VMAC facility was supposed to be motivational and inspirational, a chance for the Huskies to daydream some and envision themselves as NFL players.

The place made CJ Christian cry.

It left the senior safety from Normal, Illinois, seated on a training table, head buried in a towel and likely wondering if his football career would ever resume.

On April 14, on a rainy Tuesday afternoon in the Seattle area, the Huskies were bussed from campus and treated to a two-hour workout by the now defending Super Bowl champions, with everyone a little wide-eyed when they came inside.

Christian, however, lasted no more than an hour before he tore the Achilles tendon on his right foot in a non-contact drill and later had to exit the place using crutches.

Injuries have always been part of UW football, but this defensive back from Normal, Illinois, rates as one of the most hard-luck Huskies in recent times.

Alex McLaughlin and CJ Christian came in together as transfer safeties for the UW. | Dan Raley

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

We're up to jersey No. 4, which was a jinked shirt for the Huskies this spring, with running back Jordan Washington going down with a neck injury and Christian with his Achilles during the third and seventh practices, respectively. Christian is lost for the coming season and Washington will find out soon whether that's his fate, as well.

Transferring from Florida International University or FIU, the 6-foot, 209-pound Christian missed all but a handful of plays during the 2025 season after he suffered a turf toe injury in the UW opener against Colorado State.

CJ Christian intercepts a 2025 Spring Game pass and runs it back 65 yards. | Skylar Lin Visuals

A year ago, Christian emerged as the Huskies' No.1 safety during spring ball, did the requisite group media interview as someone ready to contribute in a significant manner and had a 65-yard interception return in the Spring Game.

Against Colorado State in the opener, he took a couple of turns on the UW kickoff and punt return teams and disappeared from view when he hurt his foot.

Now he has to overcome a second injury with no rewards between them.

While surgery to repair this latest Achilles tear was a certainty, Christian hasn't revealed publicly whether he will give Husky football a third try while attempting to play through what has turned into a Montlake minefield.

What he's done: Christian last played in a full-fledged college football game in a 35-24 victory over Middle Tennessee at home in Miami on Nov. 30, 2024. He had 5 tackles, including a tackle for loss that day. In his FIU career, he finished with 151 tackles, 10 pass break-ups and 5 interceptions from FIU.

Starter or not: He's certainly capable of handling a first-unit role after starting 20 of 27 games for his previous team that plays in Conference USA. It's a matter of staying healthy and overcoming two faitly inactive seasons.