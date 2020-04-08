HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Huddle Up: Jimmy Lake Calls a Husky Team Meeting for All to See

Dan Raley

University of Washington football players are spread out at family residences up and down the West Coast, plus in Hawaii and Texas, waiting out the global pandemic.

Spring football this month has been postponed or canceled, whichever comes first.

The UW campus, including all athletic facilities, are closed to everyone.

All of this requires creative efforts on behalf of the players to conduct daily weight-lifting and other workouts in some manner, and complete their classwork online.

The same goes for team meetings.

Husky coach Jimmy Lake permitted the general public through Twitter a glimpse of one of these gatherings on Tuesday night that is customized to break down the distance obstacles and bring everyone together. 

For those old enough to remember the TV game show, this team session looked a lot like Hollywood Squares, with faces popping out of different box-like vantage points in a giant montage, stacked on top of one another.

The ever enthusiastic Lake used the meeting to greet everyone, point out there are no illnesses to report among Husky team members and salute those with exceptional grade reports.

When they're not meeting all as one, Lake and his coaching staff have daily briefings. Assistant coaches hold regular video calls with their position groups. One-on-one sessions take place.

Lake told Seattle-area reporters last week how he had personally contacted nearly every one of his 106 players on the roster, as well as more recruits than normal, plus recruits' parents.

The new normal for Husky football gives another meaning to "electric football."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Legend of Sixkiller: UCLA Payback Was Sweet For Sonny and Huskies

Washington exacted its revenge for being embarrassed the year before in Los Angeles by Tommy Prothro and the Bruins.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Two Weeks to the Draft: Jacob Eason Keeps Slipping Lower

The Washington quarterback has an arm worthy of first-round draft status. However, the rest of his football makeup says he will be relegated to a lesser draft position.

Dan Raley

Position U: Sports Illustrated Reveals Top Tight-End Schools

The Pac-12 proves as adept as any conference in producing players at this position. Does Washington qualify?

Dan Raley

UW Football Primer: Translated, Ulofoshio Means Husky Stardom

Defender made the biggest jump among all Husky football players last season. It will be interesting to see what comes next.

Dan Raley

Weekend Recruiting Wrap: Huskies Extend Offer to Local TE, Pursuing Several DBs

Even with the nation under quarantine, Washington football coach Jimmy Lake remains busy with his recruiting duties, handing out offers to Husky targets.

Mike Martin

Mississippi Slip: Leach, What Were You Thinking?

Former Washington State football coach creates his first controversy at Mississippi State. It won't be his last.

Dan Raley

Huskies' Harris Impresses Draft Talent Scouts With Feet, Confidence

Analysts say Huskies center likely a mid-round pick who can carve out nice pro career.

Dan Raley

Defensive Back U? The Huskies Dare You to Throw on Them

Washington does many things well on the football field, but defending the pass is its forte. See where it ranks among the nation's best in producing defensive backs.

Dan Raley

The CEO's CEO: Chuck Nelson Runs Things the Don James Way

Former All-America placekicker runs Washington Athletic Club the way his football coach headed up the Huskies.

Dan Raley

Legend of Sixkiller: Sonny and Plunkett Dueled on National TV

Washington quarterback came off the bench at Stanford to make things interesting once more.

Dan Raley

by

SUChieftains