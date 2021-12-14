Skip to main content
    Jimmy Lake's Name Floated Out There on A&M Wish List

    The former Husky head coach continues to draw mention for various job openings.
    Author:

    As college football teams from Washington to Florida scramble to fill out coaching staffs, Jimmy Lake has resurfaced on yet another defensive-coordinator wish list.

    While this amounts to little more than throwing names out there like darts, the ousted Husky leader can now add Texas A&M as a place where program outsiders regard him as someone who might be considered.  

    Sports Illustrated-affiliated All Aggies listed Lake among nine people it deems worthy of replacing departed defensive coordinator Mike Elko, who left to become the Duke head coach. Elko, 44, had coached in College Station for four seasons.

    Earlier, Lake's name was floated as someone that Arizona might pursue to replace its departe defensive coordinator. 

    Lake, formerly the Husky co-defensive coordinator with Pete Kwiatkowski, who's now at Texas, has been unemployed since the UW fired him on November 14 for a series of program missteps, which probably began with a losing record and ended with him shoving a player on the sideline during the Oregon game.

    In Seattle for eight seasons, six as an assistant to Chris Petersen, Lake is trying to repair his reputation after his 13-game stint as the Huskies head coach. 

    While he mismanaged the UW with his coaching hires and offensive schemes, Lake still carries a high regard for developing NFL-bound defensive backs and overseeing an aggressive attack.

    As for his porous Husky run defense this past fall, it was pointed out that Texas A&M is so good at developing defensive linemen that Lake couldn't possibly screw that up.

