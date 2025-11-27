Jonah Coleman is UW Leader, Eternal Optimist, Father Figure
Still dealing with a tender knee, Jonah Coleman likely won't be at his best when Saturday's Washington-Oregon football game plays out. He's not sure whether he'll wear his thick knee brace or not.
Yet the 5-foot-9, 220-pound senior running back brings a lot more to this Husky team (8-3 overall, 5-3 Big Ten) than simply taking a handoff and either looking for someone to run into or someone to run away from.
That was self explanatory after Coleman was asked this week about UW coach Jedd Fisch going out of his way to have Coleman score a late touchdown at UCLA in a symbolic gesture, with the Saturday night game long decided and his understudy Adam Mohammed enjoying a 21-carry, 108-yard rushing performance.
"That just kind of goes to the relationship we have and selfless teammates, you know, Adam Mohammed, and shoutout to him and congrats to him for his first 100-yard game," Coleman said. "I felt like a proud dad."
While the protective Coleman seemingly is passing the torch to the younger Mohammed as the season winds down, the UW still would like to get as much out of the veteran runner in what will be his final Husky Stadium outing.
Giving what amounted to a commencement address, he took a moment to reflect on his two seasons at Washington after spending two seasons at Arizona and following Fisch north once each school dealt with a coaching change.
"I mentioned it multiple times as far as the person that this university has turned me into," he said. "It was definitely probably the best decision i made was coming to the University of Washington."
Coleman became both an even better student and football player than before, which should lead him to an NFL career. For sure, the front-office personnel are going to be impressed by not only watching his game tape but sitting and interviewing the well-spoken one.
"I want to thank all of the Husky fans and all the support they gve me through this whole process and how welcoming they were," Coleman said. "Secondly, the staff and my teammates and stuff; without without them, I wouldn't be in the position I'm in."
The highly accomplished and well-utilized Coleman comes into the UW-Oregon match-up having started 27 of 48 games at the UW and Arizona combined, with 2,968 yards rushing and 36 total touchdowns.
"Jonah has done everything for this program -- touchdowns are cool," Fisch said of making sure he got one more at UCLA.
A little of the luster of what should be a glorious closing season for him was taken away when a Wisconsin defender injured his knee with an overly aggressive tackle three weeks ago in a 13-10 setback on the road.
It caused him to miss a football game and a half, maybe for the first time since he was a youth player in Stockton, California.
"I just got rolled up on and tackled funny, not the way i usually get tackled," he said.
Serving as a team captain, Coleman spoke about being a mentor and encouraging the younger guys to work harder in the offseason to be winners going forward or being a program promoter and urging recruits to pick the UW.
"You always want to leave a jersey and a place better than you found it," said Coleman, who wears No. 1. "I can say I put my whole complete self into this program and building this culture and making sure what I've done here won't be forgotten."
He called the Oregon showdown just another football game, but acknowledged it is rivalry week and the Huskies have had to deal with the previous and terribly one-sided 49-21 defeat suffered in Eugene.
"We've had to sit on that loss for 365 days," he said.
For many of those days, Coleman was the national leader in touchdowns scored before getting hurt and dropping behind.
Entering the Oregon game, he ranks fourth in the country with 16 touchdowns, six behind the leader, Caleb Hawkins of North Texas. He hasn't conceded the pursuit.
"Obviously I wish I could have kept that going, but i got banged up," Coleman, the eternal optimist, said. "I'm still chasing it. The season's not over. We've got one more game."
