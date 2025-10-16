Washington vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
The Michigan Wolverines have fallen out of the top 25 after losing by 18 points to USC in Week 7, and now they face another tough Big Ten test in Week 8 against the Washington Huskies.
Washington’s lone loss this season came to Ohio State, but it’s won back-to-back games since against Maryland and Rutgers. The Huskies have one of the best offenses in the country, ranking fourth in EPA/Play and in the top 10 in EPA/Rush and EPA/Pass.
They also rank sixth in the country in success rate on offense and have scored 38 or more points in four of their six games.
Michigan has been up and down under freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, who has completed just 59.7 percent of his passes this season for five scores and two picks.
Can he bounce back at home?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 8 battle.
Washington vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Washington +5.5 (-112)
- Michigan -5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Washington: +170
- Michigan: -205
Total
- 50.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Washington vs. Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 18
- Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Washington record: 5-1
- Michigan record: 4-2
Washington vs. Michigan Key Players to Watch
Jonah Coleman, Running Back, Washington
Coleman leads the country in rushing scores (11) this season, and he’s averaging 5.4 yards per carry for the Huskies, putting up 518 yards in six games.
He’ll be one of the focal points for the Washington offense on Saturday, as the Huskies are No. 4 in the country in EPA/Play and No. 6 in EPA/Rush on offense.
Michigan has done a decent job against the run, allowing just 3.1 yards per carry this season, but Coleman is one of the best backs that they’ve faced in the 2025 season.
Washington vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
The Wolverines are just 2-4 against the spread in the 2025 season, and they have been a tough team to trust as a favorite since they have struggled on offense.
Michigan is averaging just 201.7 passing yards per game, and it’s scored less than 30 points in back-to-back matchups.
Washington’s defense isn’t great – 79th in the country in EPA/Play – but this offense can compete with just about anyone, especially an unranked Michigan team.
The Wolverines should get a boost from being at home (both their losses came on the road this season), but I still think this is a few too many points to give the Huskies.
Washington is 3-3 against the number this season, and its lone loss was to the No. 1 team in the country. I wouldn't be shocked if the Huskies pull off an upset in Week 8.
Pick: Washington +5.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
